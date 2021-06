CHEYENNE, Wyo.— Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has declared May 9-15 as “Economic Development Week” in the Cowboy State, the Wyoming Business Council said Monday. “Economic development is the core of well-being and quality of life for Wyoming businesses and communities,” Gordon said in the announcement. “Wyoming is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and an adventurous lifestyle. Economic development helps add value to Wyoming’s potential through business recruitment and existing business expansion, entrepreneurial development and collaboration between business and industry, community organizations,government entities and stakeholders.”