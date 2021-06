HOWARD, WI (WTAQ) – One of two people who were reported missing from the Village of Howard has been found. Mya Naug is reported as a missing juvenile from Howard. She has been missing since Friday, May 21st. Naug was last seen in a park around 5:00pm with an unknown man. She is described as 5’ 10” approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description is available at this time.