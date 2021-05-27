Cancel
Missoula, MT

Clark Fork rises to minor flood stage above Missoula

Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Forecasters say the Clark Fork River has reached minor flood stage above Missoula and is expected to crest Saturday morning. The National Weather Service says flooding of some low-lying areas along the rivers is possible, particularly in the flood-prone Orchard Homes area. The river topped the...

www.idahostatejournal.com
Orchard Homes, MT
Missoula, MT
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Mont#Rain Returns#Weather Forecasters#Ap#The Clark Fork River#Flooding#Crest#Dryer Weather Returns
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StatePost Register

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified....
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Missoula County, MTmissoulacounty.us

Missoula County Weekly: May 17-21

Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you’ve signed up to receive e-notifications from missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up-to-date on public meetings, county projects and initiatives, and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would like to receive e-notifications, you can sign up for them here: https://www.missoulacounty.us/news/e-notification and choose “Weekly Newsletter” as one of your preferences. If there’s something you’d like to know more about, feel free to contact us at communicationsadministration@missoulacounty.us.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Morning State News Headlines for Monday, May 17

Three bicyclists had to be rescued by Glacier Park rangers late last week when two avalanches occurred within minutes, separating and stranding the bicyclists. No injuries reported. The Missoula County Attorney's Office reported 18 new felony cases last week. In addition, more trials are being scheduled due to relaxation of...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Renters in Missoula see huge price increases, few options

Amanda Barr originally agreed to pay $675 per month in 2018 when she moved into a one-bedroom apartment in a large complex on the south side of Missoula. There have been small increases in the rent since then, but she's been able to make it work. Earlier this spring, though,...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Bitterroot orchard in full bloom, expecting good harvest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Swanson's Mountain View Orchard has been a Bitterroot Valley staple for decades. Its owner, Charlie Swanson, has run the family business for the last 50 years. Swanson said this year will likely be his last. Swanson is 70 years old. He said his age is making it...