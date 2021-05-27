Cancel
New Canaan, CT

Solemn tribute in New Canaan to our nation's heroes

By Leon M. Krolikowski, Chief of Police
theintelligencer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 31, Memorial Day, we honor those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for our great county. Memorial Day honors their service and sacrifice. Nearly 850 Veterans are buried in Lakeview Cemetery. As Memorial Day approaches, it's a good time to remind the patriotic citizens...

www.theintelligencer.com
Greenwich, CTWestport News

New leadership at Greenwich-based nonprofit that meets 'demand for diapers'

GREENWICH — The local nonprofit Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in lower Fairfield County, announced that Elizabeth Cook Peyton is its new executive director. Mothers for Others supports underserved families by providing diapers and wipes for children from birth to age 3. Peyton has volunteered with Greenwich-based...
New Canaan, CTncadvertiser.com

'It means the world to me': New Canaan police name officer of the year

NEW CANAAN — The town’s police department this week honored those who died in the line of duty and recognized the 2020 Stephen W. Wood Officer of the Year Award recipient. Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers lined the front parking lot of the police building as Chief Leon Krolikowski on Thursday presented the Stephen W. Wood Officer of the Year Award to Rex Sprosta.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 has organized its annual placement of U.S. flags at the gravestones of veterans buried in local cemeteries for 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. All are invited to help. Those interested are to meet at 8 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery. The veterans area is located off the road through the cemetery from the entrance at Main Street and Millport Avenue, over the bridge and on the right. Anyone with questions about the flag placement can contact Frances Wilson at fcavalierewilson@gmail.com. The Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will turn at Cherry Street and run down South Avenue and Harrison Avenue, due to construction on Main. “Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, parade marchers and parade watchers should wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained among marchers in the parade or among parade watchers along the parade route,” town officials said in a press release.
Greenwich, CTWestport News

The Dish: Former NY Yankees coach Lee Mazzilli dines at the J House in Greenwich

Scene… Former Major League baseball great and former New York Yankees coach and Greenwich resident, Lee Mazzilli, was seen at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last week. Out there… Greenwich Historical Society’s Spring Fete takes place on Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 23). The family garden party for all ages will feature music by the Trummytones and activities including making a flower crown and dancing around the Maypole, decorating a birdhouse, planting seedlings, a scavenger hunt, bubble station and lawn games. Space is limited. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.
Connecticut Statedailyvoice.com

Connecticut Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
News 12

Trumbull high school senior named as US Presidential Scholar by Dept. of Education

The U.S. Department of Education released the names of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars this week, and a high school senior from Trumbull is among those being honored. Christian Heritage School student Rachel Brooks is one of just 161 students around the country, including two from Fairfield County, who were selected.
Darien, CTdarientimes.com

Darien photographer exhibiting 'Pets and their people' in New Canaan

“Pets and their people,” an exhibition of portraits by Darien photographer Ben Larrabee showing the bond between humans and their animals, is currently on display at New Canaan’s UCBC. Pets have always been valuable members of the family, but never more appreciated than now with the recent pandemic and lock...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

‘Unfinished Business’: Moynihan, Williams To Seek Re-Election

Saying he wants to see through major projects such as installing cell towers and creating a new police station, First Selectman Kevin Moynihan confirmed Wednesday that he intends to seek a third term this fall. The Republican told NewCanaanite.com that “there are several things in the pipeline that it would...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

New Location in Waveny Approved for Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s 2021 Season

Parks officials on Wednesday approved a new location in Waveny for the Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s 2021 season. The organization’s 18th outdoor season, featuring a production of “Honky Tonk Angels,” will run near the southwest corner of Waveny’s main athletic fields, north of the main road through the park, following a unanimous vote by the Parks & Recreation at its regular meeting.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

Letters to the Editor

NewCanaanite.com received the following letters recently. This letter expresses my unequivocal support for the New New Canaan Library project as currently designed, including the removal of the 1913 library. It appears to me that the Town is applying two different standards concerning the project, which I find to be highly disappointing. You know the facts. There is overwhelming support for the project team’s design, hundreds of financial supporters, and a design that looks ahead to the needs of the Town’s residents for the next century.