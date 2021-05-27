Solemn tribute in New Canaan to our nation's heroes

New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 has organized its annual placement of U.S. flags at the gravestones of veterans buried in local cemeteries for 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. All are invited to help. Those interested are to meet at 8 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery. The veterans area is located off the road through the cemetery from the entrance at Main Street and Millport Avenue, over the bridge and on the right. Anyone with questions about the flag placement can contact Frances Wilson at fcavalierewilson@gmail.com. The Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will turn at Cherry Street and run down South Avenue and Harrison Avenue, due to construction on Main. “Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, parade marchers and parade watchers should wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained among marchers in the parade or among parade watchers along the parade route,” town officials said in a press release.