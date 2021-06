If you’re anything like me, you’re currently celebrating the end of a successful school year for your children—and let’s be honest, for you too! During a time of so much uncertainty and constant change, the simple fact that your children have completed the 2020-21 school year is an accomplishment in and of itself! While I encourage you to embrace the summer and the rest it hopefully brings you and your family, I want to remind you that it’s never too early to begin preparing for the 2021-22 school year.