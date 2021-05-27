Ghostrunner Free Update Will Add Wave And Assist Modes This Summer

Watch Dogs: Legion performance mode is coming on June 1, according to a newly updated roadmap from Ubisoft. The optional graphics mode for new-gen consoles that targets 60 frames per second, is coming as part of Watch Dogs: Legion title update 4.5 next month. The same update will also enable cross-gen play within the same console family for Legions' multiplayer: PS5 players will be able to link up with PS4 players, and Xbox Series X and S players will be able to head out into virtual london with Xbox One players. The update was originally planned for late May, but Ubisoft explained in an update that it pushed 4.5 back slightly to give every part of the team more time "to create the best game experiences possible."