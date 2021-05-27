Ghostrunner Free Update Will Add Wave And Assist Modes This Summer
One More Level and 505 Games has announced that a free Ghostrunner update due this Summer will implement a Wave and Assist. The Roguelike-inspired Wave mode overhauls the cyberpunk action title so that players are faced with 20 waves of foes of increasing difficulty, each one rewarding players with randomly-chosen upgrades. However, the developer has clarified that dying will send you back to the start of the last wave, so you don’t need to worry about starting the whole thing again if you perish.www.psu.com