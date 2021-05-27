Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghostrunner Free Update Will Add Wave And Assist Modes This Summer

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne More Level and 505 Games has announced that a free Ghostrunner update due this Summer will implement a Wave and Assist. The Roguelike-inspired Wave mode overhauls the cyberpunk action title so that players are faced with 20 waves of foes of increasing difficulty, each one rewarding players with randomly-chosen upgrades. However, the developer has clarified that dying will send you back to the start of the last wave, so you don’t need to worry about starting the whole thing again if you perish.

www.psu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#505 Games#Free Fall#Free Time#Ps4#Pc Game#Wave And Assist#Randomly Chosen Upgrades#The Game#Cyberpunk#Difficulty#Enemies#Ign#Foes#Review#Developer#Brand#October#Armour#Ribbons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Torchlight III free spring update adds a new Cursed Captain class

The free spring update for Torchlight III introduces a new class: the Cursed Captain, an “adventurous spirit” stuck between the realm of the living and the dead. The Cursed Captain is able to combine his piracy and necromancy abilities to summon an undead crew and plunder treasure. The game’s developer has been teasing this update since February, and players can finally hop aboard and try out the new class today.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Respawn adds abandon penalty to Apex Legends' Arenas mode

A much-requested feature has finally been introduced to Apex Legends' Arenas mode, as the 3v3 team deathmatches now have a leaving penalty - something that should hopefully deter players from flaking on their squadmates. Several changes were announced via patch notes posted on Twitter, including the new abandon penalty for...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Watch Dogs: Legion updates its roadmap with performance mode and new characters

Watch Dogs: Legion performance mode is coming on June 1, according to a newly updated roadmap from Ubisoft. The optional graphics mode for new-gen consoles that targets 60 frames per second, is coming as part of Watch Dogs: Legion title update 4.5 next month. The same update will also enable cross-gen play within the same console family for Legions' multiplayer: PS5 players will be able to link up with PS4 players, and Xbox Series X and S players will be able to head out into virtual london with Xbox One players. The update was originally planned for late May, but Ubisoft explained in an update that it pushed 4.5 back slightly to give every part of the team more time "to create the best game experiences possible."
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Paladins Shadows update introduces limited time modes, new Event Pass

On May 26, Hi-Rez Studios released the Shadows update for hero shooter Paladins, which contains a great deal of new gameplay and cosmetic content, as well as a brand new addition to the game in the form of limited-time game modes. The update also officially unleashes the game’s newest champion, Vatu, and ushers in the second-ever Event Pass, Paladins’ new take on seasonal progression.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ghostrunner Gets New Modes and Hints on More Details on Upcoming Sequel

Game publisher 505 Games and developer One More level has recently announced that they will unveil multiple announcements for video game Ghostrunner and its sequel. Ahead of the upcoming Epic Livestream later today, the two game companies announced some new information about the original and upcoming sequel. The upcoming livestream will feature a deeper dive into Wave Mode and Assist mode, offer details on how to get early access to the new modes in a new private beta, and a reveal on the first details of Ghostrunner 2.
FIFAgamerevolution.com

New FIFA 21 update focuses on Ultimate Team and Career Mode fixes

The new FIFA 21 update is now being deployed across PC and Google Stadia versions of the game, with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One receiving the patch a little later. Helpfully, EA has provided detailed patch notes on what the June 2 Title Update 16 update changes within the game. The biggest highlights include Ultimate Team tweaks and a Career Mode fix. Here’s the full FIFA 21 1.23 update patch notes list.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Ghostrunner Xbox Series X|S free upgrade rolls out in September

Publisher 505 Games has announced that the Xbox Series X|S version of Ghostrunner. The Xbox Series X|S version of Ghostrunner will include "improved graphics, performance, and awesome new features," such as 4K/120fps visuals, a ray tracing fidelity mode, HDR, and instant loading times. It will also include all game modes added to the first-person cyberpunk action game, including the time-attack style Kill Run Mode and Photo Mode. Developer One More Level will also be adding a roguelike Wave Mode and an accessible Assist Mode later this summer.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free SNES and NES Games to Download

A new Nintendo Switch Online update is live on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite with five new free SNES and NES games. For the month, those subscribed to Switch Online are being treated to four SNES games and a single NES game. The split between SNES and NES games may seem lopsided -- it is -- but it's been like this for months as Nintendo is slowly but surely running out of NES games to add, at least of the compelling variety.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ghostrunner Leaping to PS5 This September, Free Upgrade From Last-Gen Versions

Ghostrunner, the first-person cyberpunk parkour game from developers and partners All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks (that’s a lot of partners!!), will be releasing on Tuesday, September 28th for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is getting both physical and digital releases, and will be a free upgrade for those already own the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Ghostrunner PS5/XSX Update Dated, Will Include a 4K/120fps Mode and “Instant Loading”

Next-gen console versions of last year’s sleeper-hit action-platformer Ghostrunner have been dated and detailed, and it sounds like the game’s devs are really doing their best to push the new hardware. The updated version of Ghostrunner will offer both a ray-traced fidelity mode and a 4K/120fps performance mode. Even on next-gen consoles, it’s pretty rare to see 4K and 120fps at the same time, so kudos for the makers of Ghostrunner for pulling it off.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Paladins adds new champion Vatu, modes, Event Pass, and map update

The new “Shadows” update from Paladins introduces a new champion, Vatu the shadow, alongside a new map update, new game modes, a completely new event pass, and visual upgrades. Vatu is a Flank with sharp Kunai and mysterious shadow magic, specializing in high mobility and damage. He uses his Ambush...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Hand Physics Lab Adds Accessibility Options, 120 Hz Mode Planned

Hand Physics Lab now includes a number of accessibility options, including a colorblind mode and the ability to map finger movements to other fingers. The finger mapping feature should make the game playable for people who have a finger-related disability. The game is one of the few available on Oculus Quest that’s entirely playable with either Oculus Touch controllers or hand tracking. I reviewed the game when it debuted in April and, while it is held back by the quality of Oculus Quest’s cameras, Facebook has since released an update for Quest 2 enabling developers to increase the quality of the hand tracking for the newer headset.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Watch Dogs Legion Patch 4.5 Adds 60FPS Mode on Next-Gen Consoles, Legion of the Dead Alpha on PC

Ubisoft announced the availability of Watch Dogs Legion Patch 4.5 on all platforms; the install size varies greatly (16-39GB) depending on your platform of choice. There are a bunch of Watch Dogs Legion content additions for everyone, while next-generation consoles get a 60FPS performance mode and cross-family play; PC players, on the other hand, will get the Alpha of Legion of the Dead, a brand new standalone mode featuring zombies and rogue-lite gameplay elements.