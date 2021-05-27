Naomi Osaka Won’t Do Interviews at the French Open for Mental Health Reasons

Venus Williams shows support for Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka has been dealing with depression and decided to withdraw from the French Open. Many people have sent words of encouragement while others criticized her for her actions. Venus Williams was one of her supporters. She said, “For me personally, how I cope, how I deal with it, was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will. So, no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.” Naomi Osaka withdrew after the French Open threatened to suspend and to fine her over $15,000 for her decision not to do press. The president of the French Tennis Federation stated, “First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year.” When was the last time you quit a job? What was the reason behind quitting that job?