Tennis

Naomi Osaka Won’t Do Interviews at the French Open for Mental Health Reasons

By Sarah Jacoby
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced that she won't take part in press interviews while at the French Open this year—even though she will likely be fined. And it's a decision that's fueled partly by a need to protect her mental health, Osaka explained in social media posts. “I'm writing this...

www.msn.com
Serena Williams
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Levi's 501 Day With Naomi Osaka, Jaden Smith & More

Naomi Osaka, tennis champ and activist, is just like us far-less-athletic schmucks in so many ways: she watches Naruto. She struggles to protect her skin. And she wears Levi's most popular jeans, the 501. She's far from the only famous fan of the everyman cut, of course, and a star-studded celeb collective has aligned to commemorate the yearly 501 celebration, hosted by Levi's every May 20.
TennisFrankfort Times

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday.
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
TennisPosted by
Simplemost

Brands, Fellow Athletes And Fans Rally Behind Naomi Osaka After Her Withdrawal From The French Open

Four-time Grand Slam-winning tennis champ Naomi Osaka has announced that she’s withdrawing from the French Open, partly to look after her mental health. The 23-year-old made a statement on social media, revealing that she has had “a really hard time coping” with the “long bouts of depression” she’s experienced since the U.S. Open in 2018. She added that she also suffers from social anxiety and was hoping to “exercise self-care” by leaving the tournament and the media obligations that come with it.
TennisThe Daily World

Commentary: Naomi Osaka is a role model

Golf is a game of inches, said Arnold Palmer, one of the sport’s greatest players. He added: “The most important are the 6 inches between your ears.”. The same is true of tennis, and indeed almost any sport, not to mention the rest of life. Athletes may spend most of their time cultivating their bodies. But the wise ones know that what matters most is the mind.
Tennisnewsatw.com

Why Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open: What to know

Roland Garros just lost one of the biggest stars in tennis. Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open. After canceling press obligations as a result of mental health issues, Osaka — one of the top-ranked women tennis players in the world — was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion by tournament organizers. Ultimately, Osaka decided to take matters into her own hands and left the tournament of her own volition.
Tennisoddsshark.com

Tennis needs Naomi Osaka, so why aren't they acting like it?

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open this week sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world. Osaka, the current World No. 2 on the WTA Tour cited mental health concerns as her reason for dropping from the major tournament. Right after the tournament began, the No. 2-seeded Osaka announced...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Naomi Osaka, as all female athletes, deserves better

What I know about tennis as a sport couldn’t fill a water bottle. It enters my consciousness only via headlines, as it did this week when Naomi Osaka, currently the highest-paid female athlete in the world, announced that she would withdraw from the French Open. She cited preservation of her mental health, the same explanation she’d provided a day earlier when she publicly declined to participate in tournament-related news conferences.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
TennisSioux City Journal

Helen Ubiñas: Naomi Osaka did what many women of color have to do: choose themselves, at a cost

PHILADELPHIA — Naomi Osaka dumped the press and the French Open. And just like the spurned often do, neither dealt well with it at first. Or had any clue about what it takes for a woman of color to prioritize her sanity and safety, or how she’s often professionally punished for setting boundaries by the very people and institutions inflicting the pain, or co-signing it through complicity.
Tennismadison

S.E. Cupp: Naomi Osaka can change the game

“Mental health break.” It’s a term that’s grown increasingly common in recent years, used to describe the need for some emotional and psychological self-care. But rest assured, it’s not a term our parents or grandparents’ generations grew up with, and not something they fully understand even now. So when one...
Tennishot1029.com

Venus Williams Takes Up for Naomi Osaka With a Few Choice Words

Venus Williams shows support for Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka has been dealing with depression and decided to withdraw from the French Open. Many people have sent words of encouragement while others criticized her for her actions. Venus Williams was one of her supporters. She said, “For me personally, how I cope, how I deal with it, was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will. So, no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.” Naomi Osaka withdrew after the French Open threatened to suspend and to fine her over $15,000 for her decision not to do press. The president of the French Tennis Federation stated, “First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year.” When was the last time you quit a job? What was the reason behind quitting that job?
TennisETOnline.com

Will Smith Pens Handwritten Note for Naomi Osaka Supporting Her After French Open Withdrawal

Will Smith is sending a sweet message of support to Naomi Osaka after her French Open exit. The Bad Boys for Life star took to Instagram on Thursday, showing his handwritten note that he wrote for the 23-year-old tennis star. Osaka has been getting a lot of support from some of her famous fans and fellow athletes after she announced earlier this week that she would not be competing in the French Open amid her struggles with depression and social anxiety.
TennisRefinery29

Naomi Osaka And The Necessity Of Refusal

On Monday, tennis champion Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open tournament in order to protect her mental health. Days prior, knowing she’d face fines, Naomi had announced that she would not be accepting any interviews during the tournament because of its detrimental impact on her mental health. She encouraged the World Tennis Association to find a better way to meet its press coverage needs than by subjecting players to brutal, heartbreaking, humiliating press conferences after each match. The Roland-Garros Tournament responded by not only fining the star athlete $15,000, but threatening to disqualify her from the tournament altogether if she continued to avoid press. With grace, Osaka exercised the power of refusal and dropped out of the tournament.
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Serena Williams Shows Her Support For Naomi Osaka

Following Naomi Osaka‘s decision to withdraw from the French Open on Monday (May 31), athletes from across all sports offer their support to the U.S. Open and Australian Open singles champion. Prior to the highly anticipated French Open, the 23-year-old announced that she would not participate in press interviews to...
Tennisblac.media

Naomi Osaka did what more of us should — protect her mental health

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open this week after refusing to participate in mandatory press conferences due to the toll on her mental health. She made the announcement after receiving a $15,000 fine, with harsher punishments on the horizon, for avoiding press. “I am not a natural...