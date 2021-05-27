Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic

newsbreak-logo
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers already know one thing that will be different going into next season. Expectations will not be low. That's a welcome change. Progress, and a lot of it, was made this season by the Panthers. They had their best regular season winning percentage in franchise history, but still couldn't get out of the first round of the playoffs — so it's now 25 years and counting since Florida won a postseason series.

NHLspotonflorida.com

5 Takeaways: 'Unstoppable' Barkov's OT Winner Sends Panthers Past Stars

SUNRISE, Fla. - The opportunity was too good to pass up.Sent to the power play in overtime, Aleksander Barkov rocketed a one-timer into the top right corner of the cage to lift the Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Stars at BB&T Center on Monday. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Game 51: Hawks 4, Cats 5

The starting lineup with Ian Mitchell in for Nicolas Beaudin and Philipp Kurashev in for Pius Suter:. With Wyatt Kalynuk giving chase, Anthony Duclair got out of the penalty box, received an outlet pass, and carried it around almost the entire perimeter of his offensive zone before cutting to the middle to score on Kevin Lankinen.
NHLNHL

Duclair scores three points, Panthers hold off Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist for the Florida Panthers in a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday. "I guess the puck is just finding me," Duclair said. "We're making more plays, obviously chemistry has been a huge factor with the new additions we had come into the lineup. Things are clicking, not only me, but obviously the whole team. It's nice to see."
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Panthers hold on for 5-4 win over Blackhawks

Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov combined for three goals and five points as the Florida Panthers posted a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in their final road game of the regular season. Duclair opened the scoring at the 7:54 mark when he exited the penalty box and received a...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Barkov scores OT winner, Panthers over Stars 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Nikita Gusev, Gustav Forsling and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for the Panthers, and Owen Tippett had two assists. Spencer Knight stopped 25 shots...
NHLNHL

Panthers recover, defeat Seguin, Stars in OT

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Tyler Seguin scored the game-tying goal in the third period in his season debut, but the Dallas Stars lost 5-4 in overtime to the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Monday. Seguin tied it 4-4 at 4:06 on a rebound in front, 11 seconds after Joel Kiviranta...
NHLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Panthers blitz Blackhawks with three goals in 66 seconds, hang on for win in road finale

Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 25th goal and had an assist. Nikita Gusev and Owen Tippett also scored as Florida improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 and remained two points behind first-place Carolina in the Central Division.
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks drop fourth straight

The Blackhawks fell to the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday at the United Center. 1. The Blackhawks lost four in a row for the third time this season and finished the campaign with a 2-4-2 record against the Panthers. They have five regular-season games left — three on the road against Carolina and two at home against Dallas. The most the Blackhawks can finish with is 60 points and it just won't be enough to secure a playoff spot.
NHLchattanoogacw.com

NHL awards: The envelopes please

(Bally Sports) – Well, here we are. We’ve (nearly) made it through the mutated version of an NHL regular season and, honestly, that seems like an accomplishment in and of itself given all the bumps in the road along the way. With most teams having completed their 56-game slate in this pandemic-shortened season, we have an opportunity to find some normalcy by arguing about individual awards and who deserves hardware after the strange season that was.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Final Homestand

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Florida Panthers Clinch Playoff Berth in Successful Month of April

The Florida Panthers continue their run as one of the best teams in the NHL. Finishing off the month of April, they currently sit tied for second in the Central Division and trail the Carolina Hurricanes by two points for the division lead. With only a few games left in their season, they’ve shown they can hang with top teams and play at an elite level.
EconomyNHL

Florida Panthers Announce Additions to Executive Leadership

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell announced today that Sam Doerr has been named Chief Strategy Officer and Bryce Hollweg has been named Executive Vice President. Additionally, the Panthers have hired Joshua Korlin as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and promoted Adam Summerell to Senior Vice...
NHLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Aleksander Barkov’s goal in overtime lifts Panthers over Stars

SUNRISE — Aleksander Barkov scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Nikita Gusev, Gustav Forsling and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for the Panthers, and Owen Tippett had two assists. Spencer Knight stopped 25 shots in...
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Barkov the Beast; Nutivaara's 'Feeling Good'

Noel Acciari details the positives that come from roster competition and Markus Nutivaara discusses facing Tampa Bay to end the regular season. In today's Baptist Health Practice Notebook, Aleksander Barkov continues to impress, Markus Nutivaara is feeling good on the blue line, and a look at the Panthers' latest lines and pairings.
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Panthers Getting Healthy; Tippett Hitting His Stride

SUNRISE, Fla. - The ice was packed during this morning's practice at BB&T Center. After being bitten time and time again by the injury bug in the past several weeks, the Panthers appear to finally be back operating at close to full capacity as Carter Verhaeghe, Chris Driedger, Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett were all full participants during the team's up-tempo session.
NHLdobberhockey.com

Forum Buzz: Keeping the Veteran Over the Rookie; Hintz Vs. Barzal; Mantha Vs. Bjorkstrand & More

Welcome back to Forum Buzz, where I peruse the DobberHockey Forums and weigh in on active, heavily debated, or otherwise relevant recent threads, reminding folks just how great a resource the Forums are. Nearly anything might be covered here, other than trades and signings, which usually get their own separate write-ups on the main site and are also normally covered in the next day’s Ramblings, or questions that are specific to salary cap issues, which is the domain of the weekly Capped column. To access the specific forum thread on which a question is based, click on the “Topic” for that question.
NHLnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Monday 5/10/21

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside, as if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists as well. Ideally, we'll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even strength line and a power play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for up-to-date line information.