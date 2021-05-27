Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Save over 50% on Microsoft's Surface Duo, a killer phone for gaming and productivity

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've always wanted to pretend you were gaming on a Nintendo DS while playing Xbox titles on a Microsoft-built Android phone with two screens—or desired a radical dual-screen device for ultimate productivity—then it's finally time to consider the Surface Duo. A third-party seller on Amazon is taking another 25 percent off an already steeply discounted sale price for the 128GB and 256GB Microsoft Surface Duo. That drops the final cost down to about $630 and $660 respectively, a far cry from the device's original staggering $1,400 price.

www.pcworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Panos Panay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Apps#Surface Duo#Console Gaming#Android Phone#Screen Time#At T#Xcloud#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xbox Game Pass#Microsoft Duo#Ultimate Productivity#Xbox Console Titles#Nintendo Ds#Xbox Titles#Touch Controls#128gb#Models#Inch#Coupon#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Microsoft’s Your Phone App extends its multi-app multitasking feature to more Samsung devices

In recent times, the relationship between Microsoft and Samsung has gotten stronger with new partnerships and features that make their devices work better with each other. One of such features is the Microsoft Your Phone App that allows select Samsung Galaxy phones to run multiple apps simultaneously when connected to a Windows computer. Now, more Samsung devices are getting the feature.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung’s flagship killer is available at a killer price

Samsung’s flagship killer is now available at a killer price to match. Well, it’s not the first time when the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at a discount, and it’s probably not going to be the last, but regardless, Amazon is now offering the Galaxy S20 FE along with a flat $100 discount for both the 128GB and 256GB variants.
Technologytechgig.com

Microsoft Surface laptop 4 arrives in India; here are the specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launches in India with three major configurations at Rs 1,02,999. has launched the “most powerful laptop” as Surface Laptop 4 in India that comes with several hardware configurations and starts at Rs 1,02,999 available at. Amazon India. . The design of the laptops are retained as...
SoftwareEngadget

Microsoft's first OpenAI-powered feature helps beginners build productivity apps

Microsoft has officially introduced its first GPT-3-powered feature in a customer product, eight months after it exclusively licensed the sophisticated OpenAI language model. The tech giant has announced at the virtual Build developers conference that it's integrating GPT-3 in Power Apps, which even people with no coding experience can use to build business productivity apps. With the new features in place, Power Apps will be even easier to use — in fact, it'll give users the power to code by using plain conversational language.
ComputersAllentown Morning Call

Apple MacBook vs. Microsoft Surface: Which is better?

When it comes to premium computing devices, both Microsoft and Apple lead the pack. However, these two companies take vastly different approaches to their machines in both the hardware and software components. Apple MacBooks are sleek laptops that feature the intuitive macOS interface. They have vibrant displays and integrate seamlessly...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft release May 2021 Update for Surface Duo (changelog)

Yesterday Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.419.70 in North America and 2021.419.72 in Europe. The update weighs in at 82.39MB and contains the May Android security update, and some other improvements. The official changelog is now available and reads:. This update:. Addresses...
Computersonmsft.com

Surface Duo May 2021 update bashes two really annoying bugs

If you've been feeling frustrated with your Surface Duo lately, then it's time to download a firmware update. Spotted by Windows Central, May's Surface Duo update is bashing two critical bugs on the device, bumping the build number up to 2021.419.70. This update weighs in at around 197MB, which is...
Electronicslifewire.com

The Surface Duo is the Best Handheld Xbox You Can Get

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is now a Game Boy for Xbox games. Thanks to Xbox Cloud streaming, any PC or phone can play Xbox games. And now, with an update to the Xbox Game Pass app, it also runs on Android devices, including Microsoft’s little fold-up Surface Duo, a dual-screen tablet/phone thingy. The Surface Duo uses one screen to show the game, and one screen to display the touch-screen controls. In this way it’s a kind of combination of gaming on the iPhone, and on the Nintendo DS. But is it really up to the job of playing Xbox games?
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

The Surface Duo gets barrage of fixes plus May 2021 Security

Microsoft has released its monthly update for the Surface Duo, to build 2021.419.70 in the USA and 2021.419.72 in Europe. Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – May 2021. Improves device stability and UI stability. Improves scenario when one screen would turn black while using Surface Duo in...
Video Gamessvg.com

The Real Reason Minecraft's Boss Was Worried Microsoft Would Ruin The Game

When the indie smash hit "Minecraft" was purchased by Microsoft, fans were worried. How would a game that epitomized the indie game ethos, both in its development process and in its gameplay, continue to exist under one of the biggest corporate entities in gaming? It turns out that fans weren't the only ones who were worried. Many of the developers who worked on "Minecraft" at Mojang Studios were concerned as well.
Video GamesComicBook

Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Cuts Game's Download Size in Half

If you enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator but don’t care as much for the space it takes up on your devices, the latest update for the game brings with it some good news. Through some “optimization” work that sounds more like magic, the download size for the base game has been decreased to be less than half of what it once was. You’ll still have a large download after installing the base game and anything else on top of that, but it’s a massive difference regardless.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Surface Pro 7 is currently on sale at Best Buy for $699, a $260 discount making it one of the biggest price drops ever. The offer includes Microsoft’s Windows tablet and its official Type Cover. The deal is a part of the store’s ongoing Memorial Day sale. Don't forget to check our best Memorial Day deals on smartphones pick.