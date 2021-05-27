Save over 50% on Microsoft's Surface Duo, a killer phone for gaming and productivity
If you've always wanted to pretend you were gaming on a Nintendo DS while playing Xbox titles on a Microsoft-built Android phone with two screens—or desired a radical dual-screen device for ultimate productivity—then it's finally time to consider the Surface Duo. A third-party seller on Amazon is taking another 25 percent off an already steeply discounted sale price for the 128GB and 256GB Microsoft Surface Duo. That drops the final cost down to about $630 and $660 respectively, a far cry from the device's original staggering $1,400 price.