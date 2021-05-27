Cancel
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Here—and, Yeah, I 'm Buying Everything

By Kelsey Mulvey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention shoppers: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is finally here. Now through June 6, the retailer is taking up to 50 percent off clothes, shoes, home decor, and so much more. IYKYK, but just in case you don't: Nordstrom is ~*the*~ place to find stylish pieces for your closet and home. The retailer also doesn't huge sales that often—so it's a BFD whenever they do, and you should really jump on this one. I mean, let's get real: You're going to do a lot of shopping now that summer is around the corner (you are human, afterall), so why not replenish your wardrobe for less? Nordstrom's latest sale is seeing a lot of must-have goodies on major discount. And I know you don't have aaalll day to shop, so check out the best deals worth adding to your cart. (You can thank me later.)

