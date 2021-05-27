newsbreak-logo
Foreign Policy

Drama scrambles Schumer's China bill

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Eleventh-hour drama is scrambling the Senate's vote on legislation aimed at combating China's competitiveness, a top priority for Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The Senate started an initial vote on the bill, restyled as the Innovation and Competition Act, at 11:03 a.m. on Thursday.

As of 12:50 p.m., they were still voting as Democrats try to see if they can get a deal with Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).

That's kept the bill in limbo, with 13 Republicans and Schumer holding out to see if a deal can come together before they cast their votes. If they are able to get an agreement, the GOP votes would be enough to let the bill move forward.

"He was about to lose the cloture vote so, Chuck had an epiphany and decided to take Crapo's amendment," said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), coming off the Senate floor. "If Crapo's amendment gets on the bill ... then my guess is before that we'll have a gentlemen and ladies agreement and that cloture will be invoked."

"A lot of people are holding out. ... You've got eight or 10 Republicans that haven't voted yet," Kennedy added.

Under that scenario, the 13 Republicans who haven't yet voted would support the bill if Schumer and Crapo can get a deal, giving it the support needed to advance.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), when asked what the holdup was on the vote, added that they were "trying to get cloture."

"He said don't leave early. ... I was leaving at 3, I don't think I'm going to be," Shelby added, about the guidance Republicans have gotten from McConnell.

Schumer needs 60 votes to advance the bill over the initial procedural hurdle. That will have to include at least 11 GOP senators after Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted against ending debate. GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Todd Young (Ind.) have already voted to advance the bill.

But most Republicans are holding out after Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, during a closed-door caucus lunch meeting on Wednesday railed about his inability to get a vote on his amendment to extend trade preferences and tariff relief.

Crapo said on Thursday while heading to the floor that talks were underway.

"The process is being worked out," Crapo said. "We're actively talking."

Updated at 1:06 p.m.

