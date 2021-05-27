newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Kansas drops mask requirement

By Katelyn Brown
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah6eH_0aDYn5xF00

The University of Kansas will no longer require masks to be worn on campus.

The school made the announcement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Douglas County let the county health order expire that required masks per CDC guidance for vaccinated people. Because of that, KU will make masks optional.

Public transportation and campus healthcare facilities will still require masks.

The change goes into effect immediately.

KU will also start allowing larger events and allow more employees to return to campus.

In the announcement, the university emphasized personal responsibility as the changes go into effect, including encouraging vaccinations and encouraging unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Personal Responsibility#The University Of Kansas#Ku#Required Masks#Public Transportation#Vaccinated People#Cdc Guidance#Encouraging Vaccinations#Unvaccinated People#Larger Events#Douglas County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Masks no longer required for vaccinated students, staff in University System of Georgia

When students and staff return to University System of Georgia campuses across the state in the fall, masks will be optional for many of them. The USG has released new guidance for the Fall 2021 semester, stating that fully vaccinated staff and students will not be required to wear a mask while in class or at other activities. Those who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing their masks inside.
Mchenry, MDCumberland Times-News

Garrett College drops mask, social distancing requirements

MCHENRY — Garrett College has lifted its face mask requirement, moving to a mask-optional standard as a result of Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest COVID-related executive order. The college will have all employees return to campus by June 7. The college is encouraging anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Cedar Rapids school district drops mask requirement

Former Hawkeye Luka Garza has been a busy man since we last saw him on the court. He's training for the NBA and developing his business brand. Gov. Reynolds signs bill to limit use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. Updated: 2 hours ago. Governor Reynolds also signed a bill which limits...
Broken Arrow, OKPosted by
KRMG

Mask requirement dropped for Broken Arrow students & teachers

Students and teachers in Broken Arrow are no longer required to wear masks during the school day. According to the district, the Board of Education voted in a special meeting to lift the districtwide mask mandate for students, staff and visitors. The district said the change applies to everyone, regardless...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Southwest University Park to no longer require face masks for vaccinated guests

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Southwest University Park announced Wednesday that effective immediately facial coverings will no longer be required at all events for ticketed guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Facial coverings are still recommended for guests who are not vaccinated. The announcement follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s...
Conway, SCWIS-TV

Coastal Carolina University no longer requiring face masks on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is easing its COVID-19 restrictions. The university announced Friday that it will no longer require face masks or physical distancing on campus, whether it be indoors or outdoors. But officials say the face masks are still required for public transportation, to include university...
Corpus Christi, TXKIII TV3

Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi slowly getting back to pre-pandemic life, mask requirement dropped effective immediately

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi is updating their policies to slowly return to pre-pandemic life on campus. TAMUCC President Kelly Miller announced Friday the requirement to wear a face covering, along with University Procedure 34.99.99.C0.02, is rescinded immediately. Face masks and vaccinations are encouraged at the University, but they are not required at this time.
Valdosta, GAWCTV

Universities drop mask mandates, students excited but concerned

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia universities appear to be back on track for a normal fall. University System of Georgia released new guidance. Those fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face-covering or social distance. At Valdosta State University, while many are saying bye to these masks, some...
Lawrence, KSKMBC.com

University of Kansas lifts mask mandate for Lawrence, Edwards campuses

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas announced Thursday it is rescinding its mask policy and will now make masks optional – not required – for all individuals on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, effective immediately. KU officials said exceptions to the mask mandate include public transportation and campus healthcare...
Texas Stateuniversitystar.com

Texas State University lifts outdoor masking requirement, masks still required while indoors

As of May 17, Texas State will no longer require face masks to be worn while outdoors on campus, but face masks must still be worn while indoors on both campuses. This statement came from Dr. Emilio Carranco, Chief Medical Officer for the university, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on the use of masks to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks both indoors and outdoors.
ProtestsPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Opinion: Rally at Rutgers to Stop Mandatory COVID Vaccines for College Kids

This coming Friday there will be a rally at Rutgers University to protest mandatory COVID vaccines for college students on campus. Many colleges and universities in New Jersey have already announced their policy on only allowing students to study on campus if they've been vaccinated with the new coronavirus vaccines. If you only listen to the mainstream media, you'd think that every one of the parents and students is on board with the idea. They are not. Many people object to the ideas for a variety of reasons.
Kansas StateJunction City Daily Union

Kansas State University to launch online bachelor's in kinesiology

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is launching an online bachelor's degree in kinesiology designed to allow students to explore the importance of physical activity in the context of human health and well-being. The degree program, which is enrolling now but launches this fall semester, combines biomechanical, physiological and sociological perspectives...
Collegesthecentersquare.com

UVA bars unvaccinated students from in-person classes

(The Center Square) – University of Virginia students who have not been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine will be barred from participating in in-person classes in the fall semester and cannot step foot on university grounds, UVA leaders announced. Students will have to provide proof of vaccination by July...
Utah StateKUTV

Utah law blocks government, colleges, from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

(KUTV) — The list of colleges requiring vaccinations to attend classes in-person this fall is rapidly growing with numbers stretching into the hundreds nationwide. However, things will be different here in Utah. A new law in the state prevents state colleges, like the University of Utah and others, from using...