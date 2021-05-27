Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Rolls Royce Calls Custom Boat Tail Its 'Most Ambitious' Car Ever

cheddar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolls Royce's Coachbuild program allows three select clients to fully customize their own luxury vehicle model: the Boat Tail. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös described the commission as “the most ambitious" vehicle yet. The sleek design of the car's rear is meant to mirror a yacht deck and can open like butterfly wings to reveal a "hosting suite" featuring champagne and food compartments. Müller-Ötvös said that while the price tag is being kept secret per agreement with the client, he hinted that the Boat Tail was potentially pricier than an earlier Coachbuild model, the Sweptail, which was estimated to be nearly $13 million in 2017. While the Boat Tail is gas-powered, the CEO also reiterated a pledge that the luxury carmaker will go all-electric this decade.

cheddar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Luxury Vehicle#Rolls Royce#Coachbuild#Boat#Butterfly Wings#Ceo Torsten M Ller Tv S#Reveal#Gas#Client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce is now offering customers completely coachbuilt cars

Ever since the Rolls-Royce Sweptail was unveiled, the automotive world wondered whether coachbuilt cars are making a comeback. The Sweptail was and still is a special model because it is truly unique. The car was built according to the specifications laid out by the customer and the design/engineering team. And the best part: there’s no other like it in the world. What was once a rather common occurrence, namely seeing cars made by various coachbuilders around the world, is now slowly entering limelight once again.
Boats & Watercraftsgoodwood.com

The Rolls‑Royce Boat Tail is a luxury yacht for the road

Show us something that we have never seen before – that was the brief to Rolls-Royce from three of the marque’s clients whose shared passion is for the supremely elegant J-class America’s Cup yachts of the 1930s. Four years later here is the result: the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. The brief appears to have been met…
Buying CarsCarscoops

BMW M4 Convertible, $28M Rolls Royce ‘Boat Tail’, Ford’s $40k Base-Spec F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Ioniq 5’s NASA-Inspired Seats: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Here’s one downside of component sharing: instead of one luxury VW Group SUV model being recalled for precautionary engine replacements, there are three separate SUV lines being hauled in, plus a bunch of other Audi models. A supplier fault in the manufacture of V8 engines could lead to a cracked block, loss of power, and a risk of fire.
CarsCarscoops

Rolls-Royce’s First EV To Be Called The Silent Shadow

Bentley is transitioning into an EV-only brand, but they’re not the only ultra-luxury automaker embracing electrification. Rolls-Royce has been exploring electric vehicles for years and Automotive News is reporting CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös used an appearance on Bloomberg TV to reveal their first electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow.
Buying CarsJalopnik

Rolls-Royce Made The Most Expensive New Car In The World For The Most Predictable Rich People

At this moment, if your goal is to spend as much money as possible on a single, brand-new car, you’re kind of out of luck, because it seems that most expensive new car in the world has been sold, at a rumored $28 million dollars, to some anonymous money-haver. You shouldn’t feel bad, though, because I bet your credit rating wasn’t good enough to get that 112,000-month/9.3 millennia loan you needed to keep the monthly payments at about $250. The car is the coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail, and you will likely never ever even get near it.
Buying Carsmelodyinter.com

Rolls-Royce introduces the “utterly unique”… Boat Tail

THIS Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail”, unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars yesterday, was made for a particular client. It is nearly 5.8m long, with its generosity of proportion and clarity of surface presenting a graceful and relaxed stance. The front profile is centred on a new treatment of Rolls-Royce’s iconic pantheon grille and lights. The grille becomes an integral part of the front end, “not an applique”.
Businessrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

If you have the money -- and if Rolls-Royce executives like your idea -- the British ultra-luxury carmaker will build you the car of your dreams. Rolls-Royce now joins a number of other ultra-luxury carmakers, including Bentley and Porsche, that will work with a limited number of wealthy clients to build very expensive customized cars. (Both Bentley and Porsche are owned by the Volkswagen Group, while Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Rolls-Royce creates 'most refined picnic facility on Earth'

GOODWOOD, England (Reuters) - A convertible Rolls-Royce with a back deck that opens up to reveal cocktail tables, fridges for champagne and a parasol matching the vehicle’s baby blue colour scheme is now a reality - for one ultra-wealthy individual. The “Boat Tail” car, so-called because its rear is shaped...
Buying Carstecheblog.com

First Look at the Ultra Luxurious Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the World’s Most Expensive New Car

Think of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail as a luxury yacht with wheels, which fuses a historical classic body type with a thoroughly contemporary design. It may still be powered by the factory twin-turbocharged 6.75L V12 engine making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, but just about everything else is bespoke on this custom coachbuild. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
Carstopgear.com

Behold: the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Ladies and gentlemen of the internet, welcome to the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – a near-six metre long grand tourer with a removable “canopy” roof and something called a “hosting suite” hidden beneath the rear-deck. Based on the same basic platform as the Phantom, and likely fitted with its V12, Rolls...
Boats & Watercraftshiconsumption.com

Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuilt Boat Tail Is Basically A Yacht On Wheels

Rolls-Royce is solidifying their commitment to making coachbuilding a permanent part of their brand portfolio, and they’re doing so by unveiling their most ambitious project ever: the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Three of the cars will be custom-built for clients, with the first having just been revealed. Inspired by J-Class yachts,...
CarsRoad & Track

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Needs 5 Computers to Control Its Rear Bodywork

For some, a $356,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn is simply too commonplace. Besides, as lovely as the Dawn is, it doesn't pay tribute to J-class racing yachts, the most elegant single-masted competition sailboats of the pre-WWII era. And while you could, theoretically, host a picnic from the trunk lid of a Dawn, it would be an uncivilized, déclassé affair.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces New Design Director

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has today announced that Anders Warming has been appointed Director of Design. He will join the company from 1 July. Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019. His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Exclusive: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail designer on coachbuilt car's key features

Only three Boat Tails will be built. The man behind it explains why. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the firm's latest ultra-exclusive coachbuilt creation, and just three examples of the machine will be produced. While the general styling of the three cars will be familiar, each model will be heavily...
CarsAutoblog

New Rolls-Royce Boat Tail shows off coachbuilding chops of the Phantom platform

Rolls-Royce is flexing the coachbuilding muscles of its highly versatile new Phantom platform with this gorgeous Boat Tail commission. Rolls-Royce claims the build required the fabrication of more than 1,800 unique parts and 20 years of combined man-hours to complete. Even by Rolls-Royce standards, this is pretty ambitious stuff. The...
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Larry Printz: For the first time in decades, custom coachbuilding returns to Rolls-Royce

Wouldn't it be great if you could commission a car to be built to your specification?. In a return to its heritage, Rolls-Royce announced Thursday that it is introducing Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, which allows customers to do just that. The first three cars built will share a common body style but vary widely in appearance and details. Each car will be a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and the clients, reflecting their taste.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Here’s how the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail came to life

Last week was an eventful one for Rolls-Royce, as the British car maker made the headlines around the world twice. First, they announced that coachbuilt cars are making a comeback under their umbrella. Then, just a day later, they unveiled yet another unique creation made for one of their customers: the Boat Tail. This is, apparently, the future of Rolls-Royce, the British car maker aiming to provide the ultimate luxury for its customers.