Rolls Royce Calls Custom Boat Tail Its 'Most Ambitious' Car Ever

Rolls Royce's Coachbuild program allows three select clients to fully customize their own luxury vehicle model: the Boat Tail. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös described the commission as “the most ambitious" vehicle yet. The sleek design of the car's rear is meant to mirror a yacht deck and can open like butterfly wings to reveal a "hosting suite" featuring champagne and food compartments. Müller-Ötvös said that while the price tag is being kept secret per agreement with the client, he hinted that the Boat Tail was potentially pricier than an earlier Coachbuild model, the Sweptail, which was estimated to be nearly $13 million in 2017. While the Boat Tail is gas-powered, the CEO also reiterated a pledge that the luxury carmaker will go all-electric this decade.