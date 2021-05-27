We Want to Rip Through Subway Tunnels in This Wacky Polaris Side-by-Side With Train Wheels
♬ I've been workin' on the railroad, all the live long day... ♬. Every railroad faces unique operational challenges, and such needs sometimes require unique, specialty vehicles to keep the wheels greased. In New York, there are locomotives with rail-searing lasers. California still relies on frightening, nearly century-old rotary snow plows to carve through mountain drifts. And underneath Los Angeles, in the tight confines of the Metro's subway tunnels, there is a small, capable, flexible vehicle for track maintenance: A Polaris side-by-side with train wheels.www.thedrive.com