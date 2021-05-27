W.T. sets new fire chief’s salary

West Tisbury voters will head to the annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 pm. Once again, the meeting will be held at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town meeting will take place 10 minutes earlier at the same location. The select board has reduced the voter quorum for the 48-article annual town meeting warrant and a one-article special town meeting warrant. Previously the quorum was “usually around 127,” town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells said Wednesday. The select board shrank that number to 30 (out of 2,675 registered voters).