W.T. sets new fire chief’s salary
With contract language still in the works, the West Tisbury select board nevertheless forged ahead Wednesday evening with setting a salary for new Fire Chief Greg Pachico. The board unanimously voted to offer Pachico $120,000. After a motion and a second were put forth to go into executive session on the subject of the fire chief’s salary, select board chair Skipper Manter told the board he was disinclined to deliberate Chief Pachico’s potential salary in executive session.www.mvtimes.com