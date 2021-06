India is preparing themselves for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played from June 18 to 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton against New Zealand. The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) will ponder whether to select the team for only the final or to pick a squad that will also play the five-Test series against England. The Chetan Sharma-led committee is expected to choose a unit that has four openers, five middle-order batsmen, nine pacers and three wicket-keepers.