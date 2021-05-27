Cancel
KKR Decision Surprises Kuldeep Yadav

By Shreyasi Talukdar
cricadium.com
 5 days ago

Kuldeep Yadav has been going through a tough phase in his career since a long time. He has been trying hard to cement his name in the Indian team. In IPL he represents KKR but this year he was not featured in single IPL game for them. He spoke on the same in an interview with Crictracker.

www.cricadium.com
