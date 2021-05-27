KKR Decision Surprises Kuldeep Yadav

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Over the past few years, India's fast-bowling arsenal has risen through the ranks to be counted as one of the best in international cricket. With the big-picture UK tour coming up -- World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and five Tests against England -- fans will once again hope for the pace-bowling battery to rise to the occasion. Umesh Yadav, who has been a tried and tested performer on the big stage, is looking to once again put up match-winning performance when the opportunity presents itself and says he would like to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final which is equal to winning the World Cup. In an interaction with ANI, Umesh opened up about his preparation ahead of the WTC final, the role of skipper Virat Kohli in developing such a potent pace attack, and how challenging it would be to bowl in England. "The only preparations going on right now, during the lockdown, is of individual physical fitness and being strong mentally. We are all trying to stay positive and just looking forward to playing the World Test Championship final. We are all training individually now so that when we come together we are even better," said Umesh. "Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. It's very uncertain if we are going to get to play ODIs in the near future. So, as a Test match player, WTC is like a World Cup only. I also think the same. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams," he added. When asked about how challenging life inside a bio-bubble can get for a player, Umesh said: "Yes, definitely it is difficult because once your quarantine is over, the bio-bubble life starts. Until 10-15 days, it is all great, but then it starts to get a little exhausting because you are in the same place in a limited area and you cannot go beyond that. So, being mentally strong and keeping yourself fresh is very important." Umesh, who has managed to take 148 wickets from 48 Test matches, also spoke about the role of skipper Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in ensuring that every player in the side has the desired confidence to take their game to the next level.