Former Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper has become the first African American to achieve the rank of U.S Army Reserve lieutenant general. Maj. Gen. Roper’s May 21 promotion, announced May 10, put him as deputy commander of the United States Northern Command, United States Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. In his new role, Roper will help lead U.S. Northern Command in anticipating, preparing and responding to threats against North America and within Northern Command’s assigned area of responsibility; and provide oversight of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support to Civil Authorities.