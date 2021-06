COVID-19 statistics are looking very hopeful this week in our country. US cases are down 22%. Over 260 million vaccines have been administered. Our city numbers are significantly lower and our state’s stats were noted in national news. Massachusetts has over 3 million or almost 50% of adults vaccinated. On Tuesday, the state reported no new deaths on a given day for the first time since June 30, 2020. Cases and deaths are steadily trending down. Sadly, on a global perspective, cases and deaths are tragically increasing in some countries. Some US states are also experiencing increased numbers. Proof of what can happen without adherence to public health guidelines and vaccinations.