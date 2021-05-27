newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Importance of Trump grand jury probe cannot be overstated

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jzz0n_0aDYlEk700

The world learned this week that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., has convened a “special” grand jury to investigate the Trump Organization, its employees, and maybe even Donald J. Trump himself. The staggering reality is that we are now one step closer to the possibility of a criminal indictment against a former president of the United States.

A scant four years ago, the very idea seemed inconceivable, if not abhorrent. In Federalist No. 64, Alexander Hamilton opined “that the President . . . so chosen will always be [someone] whose reputation for integrity inspires and merits confidence.” Although two presidents — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — were impeached before him, Trump was the first to be impeached twice. Critics on both sides of the political spectrum have denounced that process as hopelessly politicized. But the judicial system is different. Courts are bound by rules of evidence, legal standards, procedural rules and appellate review. If Vance’s grand jury proceeds with indictments, howls of another “witch hunt” won’t insulate Trump from legal accountability.

Vance has already been operating with a grand jury in this matter for many months. His Trump investigation began in 2019, and reached a critical milestone in October 2019, when the U.S. Supreme Court greenlighted his legal authority to subpoena Trump’s personal accounting firm for financial records relating to him and his businesses. With regard to private papers, Chief Justice Roberts wrote for a 5-4 majority that a sitting president stands in “nearly the same situation with any other individual” when it comes to responding to a grand jury subpoena. A spokesperson for Vance’s team confirmed in February of this year that the Manhattan D.A. is now in possession of eight years of Trump’s illusory tax returns.

Vance initiated the probe to investigate possible insurance, financial and tax fraud by Trump and/or his businesses, as well as hush-money payments made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen , to two women in 2016 in exchange for keeping quiet about their alleged sexual relationships with Trump. Cohen went to prison for his role in the scandal.

It was also recently made public that the decades-long CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg , is under criminal investigation by Vance in connection with his own taxes. Weisselberg participated in the $130,000 hush-money payment scheme involving Stormy Daniels. Because fraud crimes require proof of a state of mind — i.e., the representation of a material fact known by the maker to be false — prosecutors will likely need corroborating testimony by the likes of Cohen or Weisselberg to establish Trump’s knowledge of any fraudulent transactions or filings that could form the basis of an indictment. Without witness testimony, the trove of documents amassed by Vance and his state counterpart, Attorney General Letitia James, who has been pursuing a parallel civil probe and recently announced that prosecutors in her office have joined Vance’s criminal investigation — could be insufficient to establish a fraud case beyond a reasonable doubt. Notably, Cohen said of Trump in his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, “He knew about everything. Everything had to go through Mr. Trump and had to be approved by Mr. Trump.”

Which is why Vance’s decision to empanel a special grand jury is so significant. Unlike regular, or “petit” juries, which hear evidence at trial and decide whether not to convict, grand juries operate in secret to hear evidence and decide whether to charge a person or corporation with a crime in the first place. Grand juries date back to the reign of Henry III in medieval England (1216-1272) as a means of pushing back against arbitrary oppression by the Crown. The idea of airing evidence before a group of citizens made its way into the U.S. Constitution. Under the Fifth Amendment, individuals cannot be charged with “a capital, or otherwise infamous crime” (which courts have construed to mean one that triggers a sentence of a year in prison or more) except by grand jury, although individuals can waive that right. Absent a grand jury indictment, prosecutors often file charges on their own through what’s known as an “information,” a practice that is commonly used against corporations because they cannot go to jail.

At the state and local levels, criminal charges can likewise be brought by either grand jury indictment or by information. According to the Manhattan D.A.’s website, “the Grand Jury must determine that the evidence is legally sufficient and that it provides reasonable cause to believe that the defendant has committed the crime” before it can issue an indictment. Vance’s new grand jury is composed of 23 citizens, 16 of which must be present for it to hear evidence; twelve must vote to indict. In Manhattan, special grand juries are convened to hear evidence on particular, long-term matters and work for longer terms than routine grand juries. Vance’s special grand jury is set to meet three days a week for six months, and can vote to extend. According to Vance’s former chief assistant, Daniel Alonso, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, “Special grand juries are common when state prosecutors get to the point where they are ready to seek an indictment but the evidence is too complex or lengthy to present during the normal four-week term.” Vance’s prosecutors have already reportedly notified at least one witness to prepare for grand jury testimony.

The importance of what Vance and James are doing cannot be overstated. The U.S. presidency is decidedly not a monarchy, yet as the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol demonstrates, one of the two major political parties is willing to shed accountability and maybe even democracy by the people in deference to former President Trump . Congress abdicated its oversight prerogative when it comes to Trump, setting a terrible precedent for future presidents who might be similarly inclined to smash norms, including legal ones, with impunity. It’s now up to the states — New York and Georgia, which is also investigating Trump for his infamous call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking to “find” votes — as well as the city of New York to carry the constitutional water for the rest of us.

Kimberly Wehle is a professor at University of Baltimore School of Law and author of the books "How to Read the Constitution — and Why,” and “What You Need to Know About Voting — and Why.” Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @kimwehle.

View All 58 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Letitia James
Person
Alexander Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Prosecutors#Jury System#U S Prosecutors#Clinton Testimony#The Trump Organization#The U S Supreme Court#The Manhattan D A#Twitter#Grand Jury Testimony#State Prosecutors#Special Grand Juries#Mr Trump#Routine Grand Juries#Criminal Investigation#Witness Testimony#Criminal Charges#Corroborating Testimony#Judicial System#Indictments#Legal Accountability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Trump had a sweeping view of ‘executive privilege.’ Now Biden is defending it.

In two recent federal appellate court cases, the Biden administration is protecting the Trump administration’s assertions of executive privilege to prevent information from reaching Congress and the public. One case involves keeping secret a 2019 Justice Department memorandum about the legality of indicting Donald Trump while he was president. The other involves a Congressional subpoena of Trump’s communications with his White House counsel.
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

Judge Approves Special Master, Denies Rudy Giuliani and Victoria Toensing’s Requests for Details of Government’s Probe

Granting federal prosecutors’ request for a special master, a federal judge rejected Rudy Giuliani and his fellow pro-Trump lawyer Victoria Toensing’s requests for the government to disclose more information about the basis for their search warrants. “Giuliani and Toensing contend that their status as lawyers, including Giuliani’s status as a...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former advisor to Melania Trump who is now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump

Senate Republicans see a special grand jury investigation into President Trump 's business practices by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. as more evidence that Democrats want to keep Trump in the spotlight to drag them down in the midterm election. Republicans think the investigation will only further deepen partisan...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump dusts off his proven ‘They’re all out to get me’ playbook

One of the more remarkable aspects of former president Donald Trump’s emergence in politics has been how steadfastly his supporters have maintained their loyalty. There are a lot of demonstrations of this; it has been the subject of repeated (and excessive) news coverage. But one particular demonstration is more surprising than the others: the idea that Trump, a saint, is the target of scores or hundreds of unethical deviants in positions of power.
POTUSFortune

New grand jury seated for next stage of investigation into Trump’s business dealings

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How long will Trump remain immune?

The mobster John Gotti was known as the “Teflon Don” because he was acquitted so many times of racketeering charges. No one could touch him, until they did. He spent the rest of his life in jail. President Trump may be the “Teflon Celebrity.” He went bankrupt six times in...
POTUSMSNBC

Maddow: Trump grand jury not surprising but still shocking

Rachel Maddow points out public reporting that has followed the long build-up of the New York County D.A.'s investigation of Donald Trump and his business, making it not unexpected that a grand jury would eventually be called. But in the scope of history, no former U.S. president has been charged with a crime, so the prospect of that happening is still shocking.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s historic legal jeopardy

The former president who dispatched with so many of the norms and unwritten rules of the presidency could soon be on the other side of some norm-busting: It looks increasingly possible that he’ll become the first former president to be charged with a crime. The Washington Post’s Shayna Jacobs and...