newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CVS Health Announces Sweepstakes to Encourage Vaccinations

By News Staff
Posted by 
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI. WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 27, 2021 — CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

www.focusdailynews.com
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Vaccinations#Sweepstakes#Cvs Pharmacy#Vaccine Doses#Cdc#Super Bowl Lvi Woonsocket#Norwegian#Procter Gamble#Unilever#Dove#Ncaa Final Four#Bermuda Tourism Authority#Iheartmedia#Platinum#Diamond#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Health Colleagues#Vaccination Tracker#Eligible Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
NCAA
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Focus Daily News

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Available for Adolescents Ages 12 to 15 at Select CVS

12-15 Year Old’s Can Schedule COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments at CVS. WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 12, 2021 — CVS Health announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 485 CVS Pharmacies offering Pfizer across Texas. Starting tomorrow, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

CVS Health offers clinical trial services

CVS Health Corp, best known for its national chain of drugstores, said on Thursday it had started offering clinical study services to support drug developers with tasks such as patient enrollment. #1 — Anti-maskers ready to start masking—to protect themselves from the vaccinated. A conspiracy ripping through the anti-vax world...
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

CVS Health Launches Clinical Trial Services Business for Investigational COVID-19 Vaccines & Treatments

– Today, CVS Health announced the launch of a new Clinical Trial Services business, driving greater access to clinical trials across the communities CVS Health serves and creating a more efficient, convenient experience to improve participant retention and research effectiveness. – CVS Health collaborated with the pharmaceutical industry to help...
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Podcast: Is coffee healthy or not? Public health officials encourage vaccine skepticism? Why childbirth is so hard

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Coffee is nutritious, according to the latest study. Also, coffee is linked to cancer, new research finds. How do we make sense of all the contradictory data about the health effects of coffee? Public health officials may be exacerbating the public’s skepticism of COVID vaccines. Why is childbirth so difficult? Evolution offers some insight.
RetailOrlando Sentinel

Target, CVS remove mask requirements for vaccinated customers

Target and CVS have joined the growing number of retail outlets that have removed the mask requirement for customers who have been fully vaccinated. The move is similar to ones seen at Walmart, Publix, Home Depot, Costco and others in the wake of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated that fully vaccinated people no longer needed masks either indoors or outdoors, even in crowded situations.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

CVS Health announces job opportunities in new Chandler office

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced a recent $6 million investment in new tenant improvements, and an additional 50,000 square feet of space at its flagship Aetna One Advocate office in Chandler, Ariz. The site, located at 1255 S. Spectrum Boulevard, in the Allred Park Place development, now has capacity to serve more than 600,000 Aetna members. Hiring is underway to fill an additional 500 service and clinical professional positions within the next 12 to 24 months.
NFLwgnradio.com

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
LotteryWHSV

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.
Public HealthWLTX.com

A COVID-19 shot at CVS could mean a shot at prizes. Here's what you could win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, CVS is hoping to sweeten the deal with a chance at one of 1,000 prizes. Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.
Woonsocket, RISFGate

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Department of Public Health Expands Community Efforts with Hyper-local Vaccine Events as Chicagoans Encouraged to Get Vaccinated Through the Holiday Weekend

Community vaccine efforts are an extension of the Protect Chicago Plus program. COVID-19 Joint Information Center media.coronavirus@cityofchicago.org. CHICAGO—The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting dozens of COVID-19 vaccination pop-ups and special events throughout the city this week and into the Memorial Day weekend with a continued focus on communities where vaccine up-take remains low. Events are being held at parks, beaches, farmers markets, churches, food pantries and more, with the special vaccine buses (the Vaccination Station) also appearing at convenient neighborhood settings so residents can easily access the vaccine right in their communities.
Public HealthFresno Business Journal

Pharmacy offering Super Bowl trip, free cruises to get vaccinated

CVS Health is giving people a chance to win over 1,000 various prizes for getting a Covid vaccine. As of June 1 eligible customers who have already received or plan to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will provide weekly drawings and...
Healthprogressivegrocer.com

CVS Incentivizes Vaccinations With Weekly Prize Drawings

Good things come to those who wait. Americans who have delayed getting the COVID-19 vaccine now have an exciting incentive to get the shot as, starting June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a vaccination through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes.
HealthABC6.com

Vaccinated residents can enter sweepstakes to win prizes through CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I (WLNE) – Starting June 1st, customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over thousands of potential prizes. The prizes are set to be drawn over a six-week period. “We’re...
Lotterydallassun.com

To encourage vaccinations, CVS offering cruises, Superbowl tickets

In a bid to encourage the public to become vaccinated against Covid, U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is offering prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI. In the state of Ohio, those being vaccinated are also being offered baseball tickets and beer, as well as a chance to win $1 million for residents who received at least one vaccine dose.
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Local health unit encouraging Youth 12 to 17 to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will become available and the health unit is encouraging youth ages 12 -17 to book their first dose in June with the expectation that they will receive their second does two weeks before school starts. Vaccines are an important tool in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow students and families to resume normal activities and can help to keep schools open.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

CVS launches COVID vaccine sweepstakes offering Super Bowl tickets, vacations to the Bahamas and $5,000 in cash to anyone who gets a shot in their stores

CVS Health is trying to incentivize more Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering tickets, cash and vacations to those who get jabbed in their stores. The pharmacy announced their #OneStepCloser campaign on Thursday, and anyone who has gotten their shots at a CVS location, or will before July 1, is eligible to enter.
IndustryNorman Transcript

5-30 National business briefs

CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations. WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island — CVS Health announced that beginning Tuesday, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.