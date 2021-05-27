CVS Health Announces Sweepstakes to Encourage Vaccinations
Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI. WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 27, 2021 — CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.www.focusdailynews.com