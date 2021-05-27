newsbreak-logo
Palestine

Journalists in Australia Censured for Demanding Better Coverage of Israel and Palestine

By Akela Lacy
The Intercept
The Intercept
 4 days ago
Journalists in Australia are facing backlash after asking their newsrooms to improve coverage of Israel and Palestine. Five journalists in Australia published an open letter on May 14 calling on news outlets to “do better” coverage of Israel and Palestine by actively including Palestinian perspectives in coverage and refraining from “both-siderism that equates the victims of a military occupation with its instigators.” More than 720 journalists and media staffers have since signed the letter criticizing coverage of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Israel has killed over 240 Palestinians, 66 of them children, and has left parts of Gaza completely destroyed, including a tower that housed offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, among other media and nongovernmental organizations. Hamas, meanwhile, has killed 12 Israelis, including two children.

#Hamas#Palestinian Refugees#Palestinians#Israelis#Political Freedom#The Associated Press#Al Jazeera
