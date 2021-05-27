Journalists in Australia Censured for Demanding Better Coverage of Israel and Palestine

I feel I must respond to the commentary by Mary Christine Bader in the paper on May 15 ("In Mideast, U.S. subsidizes apartheid and apocalypse," Opinion Exchange). It is almost impossible to try to understand her logic in stating that the U.S. is subsidizing apartheid in Israel. Not the least is her contention that the arrangement for so much of the "subsidies" Israel receives is not of consequence to the United States. American taxpayers are reaping benefits for the money, which is used for purchases here at home. She is "outraged" that the Al-Aqsa Mosque (and I have been there, a number of times) was the scene of Israeli police breaking up the rioters who threw rocks, other projectiles and fireworks down on civilians gathered below on the plaza. Where is her sense of "outrage" at the Hamas-directed rocket attacks on Israeli civilian populations? Does she not consider the millions of dollars and euros given to the Gazans for health improvements and housing but appropriated by Hamas to build terror tunnels an injustice? Lastly, it is well-known that the Israeli Arabs who live in Israel have more political rights and life-improving benefits than their brethren in Gaza and have said many times that they do not want to trade their way of life for another under Hamas or Palestine Liberation Organization rule.