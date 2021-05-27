Cancel
Barcelona contract talks with Lionel Messi 'very positive' - sources

By Moises Llorens and Adriana Garcia
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalks between Barcelona and Lionel Messi over a new contract are progressing satisfactorily with club president Joan Laporta having had a meeting with the player's father and agent, sources told ESPN. ESPN has confirmed a Catalan TV3 report that Messi has a first informal proposal on the table from Barca,...

www.espn.com
