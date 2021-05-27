Barcelona contract talks with Lionel Messi 'very positive' - sources

The madness transfer window requested by Guardiola. Barely champion, Manchester City is already looking at next season and the contours of its workforce in order to retain the Premier League in 2021-2022. For this, Pep Guardiola made his shopping list with his management and the Spaniard has ideas. As reported The Times, his priority is to replace Sergio Agüero. For this, he has 4 ideas: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Harry Kane (Tottenham), André Silva (Frankfurt) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter). Guardiola would also like to sign Declan Rice (West Ham) to replace Fernandinho. He would also like a new left-back after Benjamin Mendy’s middle season. And finally, he would like his club to get into negotiations for Jack Grealish (Aston Villa). Information confirmed by the Daily Telegraph this morning.