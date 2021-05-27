Cancel
Mark Hirsch, ‘Portrait of a Nation’

By Charles Donelan
Santa Barbara Independent
Cover picture for the articleIn social justice movements, there’s always the question of how best to represent what’s happening. With one face, or many? With one voice, or a chorus? Portrait of a Nation, the recent video project by Mark Hirsch, pairs audio of chants from last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests with abstract animations that respond to those voices in tight synchronization. As ambient electronic tones shift slowly in the background, field recordings of chants like “defund the police” supply the soundtrack. Thanks to a computer program written by Hirsch, who is a PhD candidate in UCSB’s Media Arts Technology Program and teaches Computer Programming for Artists at the university, shining clouds of colored lines pulse and swirl at the center of an otherwise dark screen, their shapes and dimensions controlled by the sound waves of the protest audio. The result gives people a way to see the voices of protestors without revealing their faces. Take that, facial recognition software!

Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin Revealed

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

UCSB Launch Pad Presents ‘Shanghai’

The cast and crew of Shanghai have traveled an arduous path to reach the show’s upcoming online production, which takes place from Wednesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 23, on Zoom (bit.ly/3bzGBSF) through the UCSB Theater Department’s Launch Pad program. Nevertheless, their slog through quarantine pales in comparison to the brutal journey that the play depicts, which is the escape of a Jewish family from Nazi persecution, first to Italy, and then to the last place that would take them in 1937: Shanghai. Once there, the story focuses on Eva Broder, who’s 13 at the time of the family’s flight and 35 by the end of the play, and how she manages to carve out a life and an identity for herself under such difficult circumstances.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Famed Winemaker of Au Bon Climat Dies at 68

Award-winning Santa Barbara County winemaker Jim Clendenen passed away in his sleep this past weekend. He was 68. The news hit social media this weekend as numerous people in the wine industry paid their respects to Clendenen and his family. Clendenen is described as "the mind behind" Au Bon Climat,...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Richard Whited

Whited, Richard is remembered as a quiet, gentle, and honest person. He was born April 16th, 1941 to Ann and Franklin Whited, as a third generation Santa Barbaran from a large Italian American family. After graduating from the last class of Santa Barbara Catholic High School before it became Bishop Diego High School, he attended University California of Santa Barbara (UCSB) to receive a BA and continued on to obtain a PhD in Physics. He conducted his post doctoral research at UCSB and Louisiana State University (LSU) in solid-state spectroscopy. He also began trading on the stock market at this time. Besides his two year stint at LSU, he spent his whole life in Santa Barbara. When he returned home he was employed by EG&G Inc. where he worked for the next seven years on improving gamma ray detectors. In 1979, he met his future wife Paula at a Christmas Party. Two years later they got married and decided to raise a family in Richard’s beloved Santa Barbara. In 1986, upon his long-time broker’s encouragement, Richard turned his hobby in trading into a full-time career by starting his own business as a Commodity Trading Advisor. His business began to grow and with this success he was able to give philanthropic support to causes that were near and dear to his heart, starting with Catholic Charities. He was also one of the original proponents for the successful formation of the city of Goleta and was a very active member of the Good Land Coalition. Maintaining Goleta’s historic orchards, farmlands, and coasts were very important to him. He devoted himself to many other local conservation efforts and supported organizations such as, Environmental Defense Center, Los Padres Forests Watch, Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Santa Barbara Audubon Society, and others. In addition, out of appreciation to all that UCSB gave to him, he endowed a chair to UCSB in the interdisciplinary science with a focus on energy efficiency. Besides philanthropy, he enjoyed traveling, cruising to all seven continents, biking, hiking, playing bridge, and walking on the beach. After a year of declining health, he passed away on May 5th, 2021 of a stroke. He is survived by his wife Paula, two children Tanja and Daniel, Daniel’s wife Olivia, and his sister JoAnn and her family. He is interred at Calvary Cemetery.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

May Tree of the Month: Blue Hesper Palm

As if the Blue Hesper Palm’s stunning bluish-gray fronds weren’t enough to make this palm stand out in any landscape, its long arching inflorescences are so incredible that they force you to stop and gaze in amazement. It is no wonder that this hardy palm has been a favorite of...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Way Back When: Flying A Studio Nears Completion

A long article in the local paper described what it called "the artistic studio of the American Film Manufacturing Company," and how all eyes were focused on it. "All the buildings are up except the glass studio . . . It is claimed this is the finest moving picture studio in the country, and it would be hard to realize how any could excel it. It has attracted much attention, not only on the part of local residents, but it happens to be along the main highway out of the city and motorists by the hundreds have already had occasion to casually inspect their beautiful arrangements from their cars.
California Statecasualtravelist.com

One Great Weekend – A Guide for Two Perfect Days in Santa Barbara, California

If you’re looking for the quintessential California vacation experience then set your sights on Santa Barbara. With miles of palm tree lined beaches along the Pacific, easy access to Santa Ynez Valley wine country (not to mention a wine trail right in town) you can have a beach and wine vacation all in one trip. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a girls’ trip a weekend is just long enough to fall for Santa Barbara’s California cool. Discover the best things to do in Santa Barbara to make your weekend trip one to remember.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Jim Langley: Taking a Close Look at Equality

There’s much talk about equality these days and no matter how badly some desire it, in my humble opinion it’s neither realistic nor attainable. Let’s use sports as an example. Why should we even bother to have individual and team competitions, if we’re eventually going to hand out the same trophy to all participants just because they show up?