Another action-packed weekend has come and gone with talking points galore from the Premier League to La Liga. Spain's top four battled to a pair of draws -- Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla -- that leaves the title race still well and truly open, while Man City's coronation in England was put on pause by Chelsea's last-gasp 2-1 win at the Etihad on Saturday. Elsewhere, Bayern confirmed their latest Bundesliga crown, PSG celebrated Neymar's new deal by maybe letting their Ligue 1 crown slip off, and Inter Milan's joy at winning Serie A was curtailed by talk of pay cuts, not bonuses.