Apple Watch Shipments Register a 50 Percent Annual Growth in Q1 2021, as It Captures One-Third of the Market, but Not Without Some Competition

Memorial Day has arrived, semi-officially kicking off the summer sale season and bringing with it plenty of great bargains on everything from clothes to home appliances. We’re all about the technology, though, so if you’re in need of a new mobile device, then you’re in luck. Memorial Day sales and other such seasonal events are always the best time to shop, and there are some killer Memorial Day iPhone deals up for grabs right now. Better yet, we’ve got ’em all here. Read on to see all the best Memorial Day iPhone sales on tap from various retailers right now.