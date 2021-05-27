Apple Watch Shipments Register a 50 Percent Annual Growth in Q1 2021, as It Captures One-Third of the Market, but Not Without Some Competition
A new report by Counterpoint Research says that global smartwatch shipments rose by 35 percent in Q1 2021 year-over-year. For Apple, it was the same scenario as the technology giant retained its position as the leader, causing overall growth of its Apple Watch line by 50 percent year-over-year as demand for the Apple Watch Series 6 increased. The company also saw its market share increase by 3 percent as compared to the year-ago quarter to 33.5 percent this quarter.wccftech.com