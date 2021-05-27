Dragon Quest 35th anniversary: All 6 new games

In September 2020, Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest 11 had shipped over six million units worldwide, making it the highest selling game in the series so far. On the surface, those are promising numbers. But if you were to look a little more closely, it took Square significantly more time, effort, and money to reach those numbers than it should have -- and Dragon Quest 11 may have been a slightly misguided affair on the whole. Taking a look at the game's history and development offers insight into the challenges Square Enix faces with Dragon Quest 12 and the future of the series.