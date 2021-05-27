newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest 35th anniversary: All 6 new games

By Bryan Lawver
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix is about to change that. In a May 26 Dragon Quest livestream, Square Enix announced several games that fans can get excited for. They might even convince new players to finally give the series a try.

www.inverse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Enix#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Dragon Age Writer's New Game Posts Updates On Its Characters

It's been around a year and a half since former Dragon Age writer David Gaider announced Chorus, a musical-themed game from his new studio, Summerfall. A new update from character artist Benjamin Ee explains how the game has grown and changed in that time, with the blog post going over some of the character's evolving looks.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds 14 Games, New Perks and Quests

Megan Spurr, Community Lead at Xbox announced a batch of games to be added to Xbox Game Pass. Spurr also confirmed new perks, quests for more games, and touch controls for more games. Here are all the new games for Xbox Game Pass users:. Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play –...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Renegade Game Studios Announces New Tea Dragon Society Puzzles

Do you enjoy puzzles? How about tea? And what about dragons? In fact, what if we told you that Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop gaming company known for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals, has announced the creation of a new line of jigsaw puzzles that will undoubtedly sate all of these interests? Simply put, they did, and the puzzles are assured to satisfy your aesthetic leanings if you're into these things.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi is an eraser-themed puzzle game

Much new Dragon Quest titles were announced during Square Enix’s special 35th anniversary live stream, but one of the most accessible is arguably Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. With a title that literally means “Dragon Quest Erase-Erase,The game was the first new title to be announced on stream. It also included a pre-rendered announcement trailer.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest Treasures will star Erik from Dragon Quest XI

One of the six titles announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Broadcast starred a number of familiar faces. Dragon Quest XI ‘s Erik and his sister Mia will be the stars of this Dragon Quest Treasures. In the game, they will both play as children. It will also be released simultaneously worldwide. However, there is no release window for it yet.
Video Gamestechgamingreport.com

Dragon Quest XII Announced, With Subtitles But No Platforms

“Why do men live?“A very philosophical question that no one is really in a position to answer, but which will obviously have to be elucidated in the twelfth canonical installment of the founding father of the Japanese role-playing game. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ll know about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, or Dragon Quest XII Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo, which we have listed here on PS4 for information only, as no platform has been communicated at this time.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate' Revealed

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate is the next installment in the RPG franchise. While Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate, it was scant on details. No platforms or many details were announced, but series creator Yuji Horii did reveal that DQ XII will have a more mature and somber tone, feature an overhauled command battle system, and be more open-ended with the player's decisions having an impact on the entire game as a whole.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai gets new screenshots

During today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix revealed a quick update on action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai. Four new screenshots of the game were shared, along with a short message from the producer Ryutaro Ichimura. No new details can be shared on the title, but Ichimura states the team is working hard to make a high-quality game and to look forward to more information.
Video GamesGematsu

Dragon Quest X Version 6 expansion announced

Square Enix announced the Dragon Quest X Version 6 expansion during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream. Dubbed Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online, it will launch this fall in Japan. Dragon Quest X Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS, and...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake announced

Square Enix just announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake during the series’ 35th anniversary live stream. A release date hasn’t been determined, but it’s planned for home consoles – so Switch is likely. Here’s the first trailer:. Dragon Quest III first launched for the Famicom in 1988 in Japan. The...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest Treasures Game

Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream announced on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Dragon Quest game titled Dragon Quest Treasures. The game centers on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Square Enix did not reveal a platform or a release date for the game.
FIFAgamesindustry.biz

What can Dragon Quest 12 learn from a 2008 Nintendo DS game?

In September 2020, Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest 11 had shipped over six million units worldwide, making it the highest selling game in the series so far. On the surface, those are promising numbers. But if you were to look a little more closely, it took Square significantly more time, effort, and money to reach those numbers than it should have -- and Dragon Quest 11 may have been a slightly misguided affair on the whole. Taking a look at the game's history and development offers insight into the challenges Square Enix faces with Dragon Quest 12 and the future of the series.
Video Gamesresearchblaze.com

The 12th Game In The Hit Dragon Quest Series Has Just Been Announced By Square Enix

Dragon Quest is the most successful RPG series in China and is a cultural icon. There are countless fans, players, or followers of Dragon Quest all over the world, many of whom are willing to pay a high price to get this game. Everybody’s favorite classic JRPG series is back with the announcement of Dragon Quest XII. The latest mainline entry in the hit series was revealed today to celebrate its 35th anniversary. It’s been a long time since Dragon Quest XI was released in Japan. The developer had revealed some details about the game and Dragon Quest XII will have a different system from the previous version.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Dragon Quest X Is Being Transformed Into A “Cute” Offline Game

One of the more unexpected announcements during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream was Dragon Quest X Offline. This is the “offline” version of the MMO Dragon Quest X – meaning it won’t require an internet connection. At the moment, it’s been announced for a 2022 Japanese release,...
Video Gamestechgamingreport.com

Dragon Quest, Square Enix celebrates 35 years with discounts and offers on some games

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the beloved series Dragon questSquare Enix has announced four new titles at a celebratory streaming event. Fans will see Dragon Quest 12, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, and Dragon Quest Treasures coming to the west. For the first time in Dragon Quest history, these three titles, which are currently in the early stages of development, will be released simultaneously around the world. Additionally, a new mobile puzzle game titled Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi (final title TBD) was also announced during the broadcast.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Multiple Dragon Quest Games Announced Including Dragon Quest XII

Square Enix dropped a bunch of new announcements revolving around Dragon Quest during a special livestream this evening. As part of the game's 35th Anniversary, we got a look at a number of different items on the way, including the reveal that Dragon Quest XII is in the works. We also saw they're doing a remake of DQ3, which looks a lot like Octopath Traveler, and a few new titles in the mix. You can read more about them below and check out trailers for everything revealed down at the bottom.