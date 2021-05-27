Cancel
Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORLANDO, Fla. — First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants’ privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information.

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

