Acer keeps the Nintendo 3DS dream alive with 3D laptops, no glasses required

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Ever felt the need to work on your 3D models in the space between you and your laptop screen? Or watch movies in stereoscopic 3D?. Well, those who answered yes to the above will be excited to hear 3D panel tech is finally coming to laptop screens, and Acer is spearheading the movement. With its newly unveiled SpatialLabs software (via Trusted Reviews), it aims to give developers and 3D artists a new angle from which to work on their projects, no 3D glasses necessary.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

#Nintendo 3ds#3d Software#Acer#3d Models#Nintendo 3ds#Gaming#New Nintendo#Spatiallabs#Trusted Reviews#Spaciallabs#Blender#Unreal Engine#Ue5#Autodesk#3d Models#Laptop Screens#3d Artists#Stereoscopic 3d#3d Panel Tech#Glasses
