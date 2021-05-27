Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Reinstating the LIFE Act and Eliminating Entry Bars Would Allow Millions of Immigrants To Stay With Their Families

By Silva Mathema
American Progress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Cabrales, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, is desperately searching for avenues to help her husband gain legal immigration status. Since she is a U.S. citizen, she should be able to sponsor her husband for an immediate green card. But because he is living in the United States without status, the couple faces significant hurdles under current immigration law.*

www.americanprogress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Goodlatte
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Act#Illegal Immigration#Undocumented Immigrants#Illegal Immigrants#Undocumented Workers#Immigration Laws#Congress#Uscis#Ina#House#Acs#Senate#University Of Minnesota#Immigration Policy#Siskind Susser Pc#Immigrant Families Act#Immigrant Workers#Undocumented Persons#Legal Permanent Residents#Legal Immigration Status
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOBryan College Station Eagle

June workshop to address issues in cattle industry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tapped the Agricultural and Food Policy Center, AFPC, at Texas A&M University to analyze a number of issues related to cattle markets, particularly in light of disruptions caused by COVID-19. As part of its ongoing work, the AFPC — a joint activity between Texas...
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush supports Hamas in ‘fight’ against Israel

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush has come out on the House floor as publicly “in solidarity” with Hamas and the attacks on Israel. As of this week, more than 3,000 rockets have been fired at Israeli citizens from the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip. Hamas is officially labeled a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri StateMiddletown Press

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

GOP divisions in the Missouri Senate bedevil legislative session

Political ambitions may make factionalism worse as members vie for attention in 2022. When the Missouri Senate gathered early Friday morning, with just under 18 hours before the state Constitution requires lawmakers to conclude their session, Sen. Paul Wieland asked a fellow lawmaker a question. “How long do you think...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Speaker Disappointed Senate Did Not Approve Photo ID and Initiative Petition Reform

Missouri’s GOP House Speaker and the House Elections Committee chairman are disappointed that the GOP-controlled Senate did not approve legislation on voter ID and initiative petition reform. Speaker Rob Vescovo (pronounced Va-SCO-vo) tells Missourinet he’ll review Election Chairman Dan Shaul’s request that the governor call a special session:. Northwest Mo...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...