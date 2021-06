Before you say farewell to your students for the summer, take time to recognize Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19. If you are unfamiliar with Juneteenth, you might know it as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, or Liberation Day. If none of those holidays ring a bell, Juneteenth is the holiday that celebrates the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. According to Juneteenth.com, it is celebrated on June 19 because on that day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger of the United States Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, informing the people that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were free. This was two and a half years after the date President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official! The special day has been celebrated every year since with a recent growing recognition of the holiday.