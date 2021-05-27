RHS track teams finish 3rd at LIC Meet

With smaller rosters and relaxed group restrictions, many coaches have combined their meets with other schools for more competition. Such was the case last Thursday at our Tri-Meet with Madison and Lincoln. The Eastern League schools, Hoover and La Jolla, had a meet at La Jolla that we joined for a five-school cluster. La Jolla has a Lynx timing system, so we got Fully Automatic Times for all runners. Events consisted of athletes from all five schools, with the results parsed out by League. The Coronado boys prevailed over Lincoln by the score of 65-32, and the girls by 63-9. Against Madison, the boys won by 55-34 and the girls by 45-26. Overall double winners for the girls were Abby Hundley, who won the 1600 and 800-meter runs, and Claire Cook, who won the 400-meter run and 300-meter hurdles. Cooks’ times of 60.63 for the 400 and 49.19 for the 300 hurdles were both Personal Records. Among the top freshmen girls in the county, her hurdle mark is the fastest to date, and her 400 mark ranks her third. Against the schools in our league, Tatum Wade won both the shot put and discus, Lindsey Balsley won the high jump, long jump, and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, and Lily Clemons won the 3200 meter run.