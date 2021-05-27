Cancel
High School

RHS track teams finish 3rd at LIC Meet

roblawnews.com
 9 days ago

Solid efforts across the board in highly-competitive fields resulted in third-place finishes for both of Robinson High School’s track teams Wednesday at the Little Illini Conference Track Meet in Flora. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click...


High Schoolroblawnews.com

RHS wrestling team split recent matches

Depth worked in the favor of Robinson High School’s wrestling team earlier this week, as the Maroons split matches in a triangular meet at Mattoon. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Mercer County, KYLebanon Enterprise

TRACK AND FIELD: Track team gears up for region meet

Throughout a stellar junior campaign that is sure to end at the state track meet, Ethan Rice has remained undefeated in discus. Last week, however, at the Mercer County All-Comers Meet, the dominant Rice was finally topped. Rice finished with a distance of 137 feet, 10 inches in the event...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Quint leads area schools with ninth place finish at state track meet

May 23—Pilot Grove senior Bailey Quint found himself in unchartered waters Saturday during the Missouri State Track and Field Championships in Jeff City. While competing Thursday in the district championship in baseball, Quint came back two days later to finish ninth overall in the javelin with a throw of 138'-9".
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHS Track Team Joins With Two Eastern League Schools For A Cluster Meet

With smaller rosters and relaxed group restrictions, many coaches have combined their meets with other schools for more competition. Such was the case last Thursday at our Tri-Meet with Madison and Lincoln. The Eastern League schools, Hoover and La Jolla, had a meet at La Jolla that we joined for a five-school cluster. La Jolla has a Lynx timing system, so we got Fully Automatic Times for all runners. Events consisted of athletes from all five schools, with the results parsed out by League. The Coronado boys prevailed over Lincoln by the score of 65-32, and the girls by 63-9. Against Madison, the boys won by 55-34 and the girls by 45-26. Overall double winners for the girls were Abby Hundley, who won the 1600 and 800-meter runs, and Claire Cook, who won the 400-meter run and 300-meter hurdles. Cooks’ times of 60.63 for the 400 and 49.19 for the 300 hurdles were both Personal Records. Among the top freshmen girls in the county, her hurdle mark is the fastest to date, and her 400 mark ranks her third. Against the schools in our league, Tatum Wade won both the shot put and discus, Lindsey Balsley won the high jump, long jump, and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, and Lily Clemons won the 3200 meter run.
Pillager, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

UNC track teams win four titles at conference meet

Tyler Shepersky and the 4 x 100-meter relay team captured titles for the United North Central boys while Gabby Hrdlicka finished first for the UNC girls at the Park Region Conference track and field meet at Pillager on Tuesday, May 25. Shepersky won the 1,600 wheelchair race in 4:49.99 and...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Track team scores team and individual wins at state meet

Jackson Hole High School’s track and field team claimed a number of individual and team champion placements at the Wyoming State Championship track meet over the weekend. Coach Bill Wiley said the state titles were especially exciting for the team, as last year’s state meet was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eagle, IDHerald-Journal

Pirate teams place 3rd and 5th

West Side attended the 2A state track meet on May 22, at Eagle High School where the boys team took third overall and the girls took fifth. “We had a great season,” said Coach Tyler Moser. “The boys team took 3rd and we could not have placed any higher. They did the best that they could. I think the girls were a nice surprise. They took 5th and just missed a trophy, but they were only four points from second.”
Sportssartell-sabres.com

Girls Varsity Track & Field finishes 3rd place at Fergus Fall Quad

The Sabres had some great competition on Friday, several athletes used that to raise their level of success in their events. Event Placeers – Hannah Spoden won the 800 m run in a season best time 2:25.87, Brenna Virnig 1st in the 100 m dash, Kaia Gack 4th in the 400 m. Maddie Dockendorf 4th 800, 5th 1600, Ingrid B.A. 4th 1600, Hannah Hackenmueller 3rd 100 HH, 4th 300 m hurdles, Kajsa Finnern 3rd Shot Put, 2nd Discus, Lauren Jaenisch 2nd PV, Hailey Westrup 4th PV, Briehyn Lewandowski 5th PV, Emma Schwartz 3rd Long Jump, Allie Engle 4th Triple Jump, Maggie Fandel 5th Triple Jump.
South Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

La Cañada High School Girls’ Varsity Track and Field Team Finishes Season Undefeated

La Cañada High School congratulates its Girls’ Track and Field team – The girls’ varsity track team finished the season undefeated with a 7-0 record (5-0 in league). The win the other day in the team’s final meet over previously undefeated South Pasadena clinched the League Championship. The meet came down to the final event — the 4×400 relay. La Cañada trailed 61-60 before the last event and trailed in the last event by almost 40 meters after the first leg of the relay. The come-from-behind 4×400 victory gave La Cañada the 65-61 triumph and the Rio Hondo Championship. The Girls’ track and field victory yesterday brings the Rio Hondo League Championship back to La Cañada for the first time in over 30 years.
Sportsthesoutherneronline.com

Girls track team ends accomplished season with successful state meet

The girls track team recently concluded their season with a successful state meet. “The team did extremely well this year,” Head Coach Josh Washington said. “We either won or placed top 5 at every track meet we attended. Additionally, everyone on the team set personal records this year in all of their individual events.”
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Buffalo, Kaycee track teams take on state meet

Both Buffalo and Kaycee sent more than 20 athletes to compete in the state track meet in early May in Casper. Events were spread out over the course of three days with athletes from all four district sizes joined together for the same meet. Highlights included Buffalo girls finishing second overall in 3A and the girls 4x800-meter relay team took first. In Kaycee, Tinley Pierson won the 1A pole vault by breaking her own school record and finished second overall in 100 meter hurdles. These photographs were taken on Thursday, May 20, the first day of the meet.
Sullivan, ILNews Progress

Sullivan Track Teams Perform Well In Home Meet

The Sullivan girls’ and boys’ track and field teams hosted senior night before a meet against several other schools Friday. Seniors from both teams were winners at their last regular-season home meet. The girls’ team defeated Arcola, Cerro-Gordo, Cumberland and St. Teresa with a score of 96, which was 21...
High Schoolcastlecountryradio.com

Emery Track team sponsors Junior Track Meet

With the track and field season ending, the Spartan track team is hosting a Junior Track Meet June 8 & 9 at the Emery High School Track. The event will start at 6 p.m. both evenings. The first day will be instruction in the different events with the Emery track...
Stonington, CTWesterly Sun

ECC Div. I track & field championships: Rich helps Stonington girls to third; Mooney lifts boys team to runner-up finish

EAST LYME — Lila Rich specializes in two jumping events, but the Stonington High senior did her share of running at the ECC Division I girls track and field meet Monday. Competing simultaneously in the pole vault and high jump at two opposite ends of the East Lyme football and track facility, Rich had to run hard for 130 yards at a clip to take seven attempts in each event. The sweat equity paid off: She won the high jump in 5 feet and the pole vault, breaking a tie with NFA's Hannah Elliott at 10 feet by winning a jump-off.
Brewer, MEpenbaypilot.com

Searsport track teams compete in Brewer meet

BREWER — The Searsport track and field program traveled Friday, May 21 to Brewer to compete against Hampden Academy, Brewer and Orono. In the girls division, Searsport placed fourth with seven points. In the boys division, Searsport placed fourth with six points. Girls 100 Meter Dash. 12. Emma Gaecklein —...
Sportsthunderboltradio.com

Union City Track and Field Team Posts Strong Results at State Meet

Most all Union City track and field performers turned in personal-best efforts in Tuesday’s TSSAA State Championships. Union City Schools Communication Director Mike Hutchens said Neil Brown was fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot, while Matthew Parr finished fourth in the triple jump. The 4×800 relay team...