Classic ‘Karate Kid’ Villain Terry Silver Returns in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 (VIDEO)

TV Series|showbizjunkies.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Welcomes Back Key ‘Karate Kid III’ Character
Season four of Netflix’s popular Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai, will be adding a key character from The Karate Kid III. Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his role as Terry Silver when Cobra Kai returns for its fourth season. “Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating...
TV Series|/Film
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise
Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV Series|Posted byThe Hollywood Reporter
Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Bringing Back ‘Karate Kid’ Actor for Season 4
Villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is coming to 'Cobra Kai' in new teaser promo. Cobra Kai is bringing back another character from the Karate Kid film franchise. Netflix announced on Thursday that Terry Silver is joining season four. Silver (played by Thomas Ian Griffith) was introduced in The Karate...
TV Series|theurbantwist.com
In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)
Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV Series|Popculture
'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix
Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Series|Polygon
Cobra Kai season 4 teases an uber-Kreese to torment Daniel-san
If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
TV Series|Variety
‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments
Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV Series|Tom's Guide
Cobra Kai season 4 release date, new Terry Silver trailer, cast and latest news
Get ready for "extreme measures" on Cobra Kai season 4, because Terry Silver is back! A new Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer confirmed the return of the villain from Karate Kid Part III. And after star Ralph Macchio recently promised the "fighting is more awesome" in the upcoming episodes, we're so ready for it.
TV Series|bleedingcool.com
Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out
Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
TV Series|ComicBook
Cruella Star Paul Walter Hauser Comments On Stingray Return In Cobra Kai Season 4
While most of the characters filling the dojos in Netflix's Cobra Kai series are teenagers, the second season of the show had one much older karate student that actually became a favorite amongst fans. Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser, was a hilarious addition to the Cobra Kai cast and most of the shows viewers instantly fell in love him. However, when Season 3 rolled around earlier this year, Stingray was nowhere to be found. Stingray was one of a couple of characters to just disappear from the show.
TV Series|GeekTyrant
William Zabka Shares Cut Audition Scene From THE KARATE KID, What the Next Season of COBRA KAI Entails
Cobra Kai has made the leap from beloved film franchise to successful spin-off series. The show gains more viewership every season, especially after having made the move to Netflix for its third season, and it has seemingly gotten more exciting and more fun to watch season after season. This upcoming season is rumored to be pulling out all the stops, and William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence in the films and series, sat down with Collider this week and talked about Season 4, his Karate Kid audition, and the possibility of directing an episode of the series in the future.
TV Series|Posted byGamesRadar+
Cobra Kai actor William Zabka teases that season 4 is "shooting big" with its stories
Cobra Kai may have finished filming its fourth season, but the next chapter of the hit Netflix series has mostly been kept under wraps. Thankfully, William Zabka – who plays Johnny Lawrence in the Karate Kid sequel series – has oh-so-slightly teased the upcoming scope of Cobra Kai season 4.
TV & Videos|awardswatch.com
Interview: William Zabka (‘Cobra Kai’) remembers his Tiger Beat past and talks the future of Johnny Lawrence [VIDEO]
When you think of William Zabka, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Now to some, that might be a silly question as most would pick Johnny Lawrence, the blonde-haired baddie from the first two Karate Kid films, but did you know Zabka is also an Oscar-nominated writer for a short film called Most? Zabka also has been in the entertainment industry for most of his life, ranging from various commercial appearances to supporting roles in several television shows and films. Zabka is one of the hardest working men in show business and always delivers when called upon. However, it seems all roads have lead him back to the role which he made famous, Johnny Lawrence.
Syracuse, NY|Posted bySyracuse.com
‘Cobra Kai’ creators discuss season 4, plus new Syracuse movie’s ‘Harold & Kumar’ connection (interview)
“Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are ready for season 4 of the “Karate Kid” sequel series — plus a new movie filmed in Syracuse that they produced. The trio sat down with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard for an interview about “Plan B,” the latest movie...
TV Series|bleedingcool.com
Cobra Kai Showrunners Tease What's to Come in Season 4 & Beyond
It's hard to argue how Netflix's Cobra Kai met and exceeded all expectations when it initially premiered on YouTube before settling into its new home for season three. You can even make the case that it's superior to The Karate Kid films that preceded it. While the TV series initially started out with the original rivals from the 1984 film with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso and their original actors reprising their respective roles in William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, it not only expanded their stories as a true sequel in addition to the new characters but also brought the various familiar faces from the first three films in more than glorified cameos. While promoting their latest Hulu comedy Plan B, creators and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald spoke to Collider about what's to come in season four and what the future holds for Cobra Kai.