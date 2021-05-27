Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

House committee rejects giving Louisiana prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries new trials

By David Jacobs
Daily Iberian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Louisiana House committee turned back an attempt Thursday to grant new trials to prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled such convictions unconstitutional. In a separate ruling, the court said states were not required to offer new trials to prisoners convicted under the old standard, though states are free to come up with their own remedies.

www.iberianet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#Race#Trial Court#State Court#Constitutional Court#Louisiana House#The U S Supreme Court#Democrat#The Supreme Court#Nonunanimous Juries#Nonunanimous Verdicts#Prisoners#Unanimous Verdicts#Louisiana Voters#Criminal Convictions#Courts#Questionable Convictions#District Attorneys#Appeals#Rep Randal Gaines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Louisiana Statebizmagsb.com

Senate committee rejects effort to weaken lawsuit protection for Louisiana police officers

A Louisiana Senate committee turned back an effort Tuesday to lessen lawsuit protections for law enforcement officers who engage in “unreasonable” and “unconstitutional” conduct. Under the concept of “qualified immunity,” law enforcement officers accused of violating citizens’ constitutional rights can be protected from civil lawsuits if the officer didn’t have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans block ‘Jim Crow jury’ reform in Louisiana House committee

Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee Thursday voted against a so-called “Jim Crow jury” reform bill that would give a shot at freedom to about 1,500 people who remain in Louisiana prisons despite jurors disagreeing on their guilt. In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment that put an end to […] The post Republicans block ‘Jim Crow jury’ reform in Louisiana House committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsDaily Comet

'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

BATON ROUGE — A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats' support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

Louisiana lawmakers vote to allow people convicted of felonies on juries

The Louisiana Legislature has voted to allow some people convicted of felonies to serve on juries. House Bill 84 is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk for approval. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored the legislation. If enacted, people who were convicted of felonies would be able to serve on juries after they have been off probation or parole and out of prison for five years. Currently, people convicted of felonies are banned from being part of the jury pool unless a gubernatorial pardon has vacated their convictions.
Congress & Courtshoumatimes.com

Bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance at parole or relief fails in House Judiciary Committee

A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats’ support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Louisiana House Gives Final Passage to Drug Court Measure – AG Jeff Landry’s Top Legislative Priority

BATON ROUGE, LA – More than a year after creating the Drug and Specialty Court Commission, the Louisiana Legislature has given final passage to SB 145 by Senator Rick Ward – a bill that expands and improves drug and specialty courts across the State. As Chairman of the Drug and Specialty Courts Commission, Attorney General Jeff Landry applauded the Legislature and its dedication to true criminal justice reform.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Louisiana House rejects extending motion picture production tax credit

Jun. 4—Louisiana rejected extending the end of the Hollywood tax credit for another couple years on Thursday night. The House voted 45-37 to defeat Senate Bill 173, which would have kept around two years longer the costly tax benefit many say is the reason why so many filmmakers choose Louisiana to produce their movies and television productions.
Louisiana Statewwno.org

Louisiana Considered: LA House Education Committee Approves Ban On Transgender Student-Athletes, Tort Reform Measures, Amtrak Gulf Coast Line Faces Challenges, NovaVax Trials In Baton Rouge

Adam Vos hosted this Thursday’s episode of Louisiana Considered. Capital Access Reporter Paul Braun reports that the state House Education Committee approved Sen. Beth Mizell’s measure to ban transgender student-athletes from participating in school sports on girls’ teams after rejecting a similar proposal last week. State Commissioner of Insurance Jim...
Shreveport, LADaily Iberian

Federal jury convicts Shreveport man on firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man has been convicted by a federal jury on firearms charges. After a two day trial, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Orentha James Pea, 43, was found guilty on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

High stakes as Supreme Court takes up abortion case

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging Mississippi’s law banning all abortions after 15 weeks. The lower federal courts had struck down the Mississippi law on the basis of established Supreme Court precedent, that states could not prohibit abortion prior to viability of the fetus (or child in the womb).
Huntington, WVWVNews

West Virginia Supreme Court cites COVID-19 restrictions in nixing speedy trial rule challenge by murder suspect

Harold Radford Porter is accused in the shooting death of Sontez Lomax, 39, of Charleston, on Sept. 21, 2019, in front of Huntington’s Lantern Bar, WCHS-TV has reported. Porter’s lawyer, in seeking a dismissal, had contended the state violated West Virginia’s rule that a case go to trial within three regular terms of court after an indictment is returned.
PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: Board of Regents versus Montana Legislature

Under true bipartisanship, the outcome of any legislative bill should benefit the people being served, not the party of affiliation. What will the Montana Board of Regents have do to in order to retain full authority as provided for by the Montana Constitution?. Without litigation, the BOR must ensure the...
Labor Issuestribuneledgernews.com

New Hampshire House rejects right to work proposal

(The Center Square) – House lawmakers on Thursday rejected a Republican-led proposal that sought to prevent labor unions from collecting dues from private sector workers. A motion to pass Senate Bill 61, which called for barring unions from charging dues or fees to nonmembers for the costs of representation, failed by a vote of 199-175. A number of Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in tanking the proposal.
U.S. Politicspopulist.press

Landlords Appeal to SCOTUS to End Eviction Moratorium

A major milestone in getting American society back into pre-pandemic normalcy is resolving the eviction moratorium matter.According to The Hill’s latest update we’re at an impasse. The Alabama Association of Realtors is now asking the Supreme Court to decide on the eviction matter.The landlords make their …