House committee rejects giving Louisiana prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries new trials

The Louisiana Legislature has voted to allow some people convicted of felonies to serve on juries. House Bill 84 is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk for approval. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored the legislation. If enacted, people who were convicted of felonies would be able to serve on juries after they have been off probation or parole and out of prison for five years. Currently, people convicted of felonies are banned from being part of the jury pool unless a gubernatorial pardon has vacated their convictions.