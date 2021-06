Founded in 2018 by Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg, COLLECTIBLE has quickly become the preeminent international fair focused solely on 21st-century design. Typically based in Brussels, this year, in light of the pandemic, the fair has evolved to meet the moment with COLLECTIBLE Salon, a virtual platform that will leverage augmented reality, editorial content, e-commerce, and even a dedicated WhatsApp feature to allow virtual fairgoers to have very real conversations with studios and independent designers. “We wanted to enable people, as in real life, to either browse at random as one would wander the [physical] fair, or to source directly and efficiently what they are looking for,” says Vaisberg.