If SEAL Team and Clarice are renewed for the 2021-22 season, both shows may become Paramount+ originals, making the short jump from CBS to the platform. The two dramas, which are produced by CBS Studios, are in talks to move to Paramount+ next season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The ViacomCBS streaming platform continues its quest to bolster its catalog of original shows and the decision could increase traffic to the subscription service.