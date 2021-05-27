newsbreak-logo
Politics

Notes from your Neighbor

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Camden for sending from Capitol Hill: “I saw this near Lincoln Park NE on Saturday (5/22). Both notes were inside the car’s dashboard window. What is so “DC” is that the car owner saw the note, put it inside their car, wrote and printed a response note and displayed it for the original note writer to see.”

