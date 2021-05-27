Notes from your Neighbor

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. One of our readers pointed out that our area is now out of drought. I’ll be posting some maps on that. The weather, like the COVID reports are fluctuating so much recently that it’s hard to keep up. So, I have put off doing both for another week. I have delayed doing the monthly COVID report because there seems to be mass confusion – on the parts of people and businesses. Much of the responsibility to decide on whether to wear a mask or not seems to be placed on the individual’s discretion… do they want to take a chance that the person next to them or entering their business is fully vaccinated or not… and whether they want to ask them directly. The way I look at it, both the United States and Colorado are still in the 50 percentile range as to how many are fully vaccinated — so look at that person in front of you with the fact that there is a 50/50 chance that they are vaccinated. Are you willing to take the chance? Maybe if it’s your 75 year old mom… so that’s probably safe. Each situation will give you a pause to decide. Plus, there are a small number of people who are fully vaccinated who are still catching the virus. Pretty much everyone who is friends with me has said that they will continue to wear masks inside any business, for the near future. Good luck with your choice!