New Resident Evil Village Mod Lets You Play As Rose Winters
If you’ve already seen Resident Evil Village through to its end and are hoping to spice up the experience for a second or third playthrough, look no further. Thanks to a new mod released by Nexus Mods user Raq, anyone who owns the survival horror sequel on PC can now download a patch that makes protagonist Ethan Winters’ daughter a playable character. While she’s naught but an infant child during the main campaign, Rose Winters is shown in a secret post-credits scene as a young adult. Whether this sequence is intended to be set in the far future or is simply a result of her accelerated growth due to the Megamycete remains a hot topic among the community as the trait is a known side effect of being infected by the superorganism.wegotthiscovered.com