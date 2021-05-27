newsbreak-logo
New Resident Evil Village Mod Lets You Play As Rose Winters

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve already seen Resident Evil Village through to its end and are hoping to spice up the experience for a second or third playthrough, look no further. Thanks to a new mod released by Nexus Mods user Raq, anyone who owns the survival horror sequel on PC can now download a patch that makes protagonist Ethan Winters’ daughter a playable character. While she’s naught but an infant child during the main campaign, Rose Winters is shown in a secret post-credits scene as a young adult. Whether this sequence is intended to be set in the far future or is simply a result of her accelerated growth due to the Megamycete remains a hot topic among the community as the trait is a known side effect of being infected by the superorganism.

wegotthiscovered.com
