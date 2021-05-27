The Great Golf Feud is here but who’s Happy Gilmore, Bryson DeChambeau or Brooks Koepka?

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: TPC Craig Ranch (7,468 yards, par 72) After years of the AT&T Byron Nelson struggling to attract the top players in the world, the move to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021 has resulted in a very strong field. It is led by top-five players Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will be making his first appearance since winning the green jacket a month ago. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will also be making his first start since Augusta alongside three-time major winner and default tournament host Jordan Spieth. Masters runner-up and Dallas native Will Zalatoris will be looking for his first PGA Tour win, while nearby University of Texas standouts Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody will be in the field via sponsor exemptions. For over 20 years the host course was the TPC Four Seasons for the Byron Nelson, but the PGA Tour decided to take a chance in 2018 and move the event to Trinity Forest Golf Club. It's wide open and linksy-style was interesting to many golf architect enthusiasts, but the fields in 2018 and 2019 ended up being some of the weakest for any event on Tour and the golf course got absolutely eaten up by the players that did tee it up. TPC Craig Ranch is a little more similar looking to typical PGA Tour venues. It has hosted Korn Ferry Tour events in the past along with the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. It was announced after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's tournament, that the AT&T Byron Nelson would be contested for the next five years at TPC Craig Ranch starting in 2021. This will be the players' last tune up before the PGA Championship is contested at Kiawah Island next week, which breaks up the Texas two-step at Colonial the following week. After some expected showers early in the week, weather should be ideal for the first three rounds with very little threat of rain. Storms may impact the final round, however. Winds should be very light on Thursday and Friday, while the weekend should see the breezes kick up to 20 miles per hour.