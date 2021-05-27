Response to ‘Comment on ‘Drusen and pachydrusen: the definition, pathogenesis and clinical significance’’

Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)-associated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (DLBCL NOS) constitute a distinct clinicopathological entity in the current World Health Organization (WHO) classification. However, its genomic features remain sparsely characterized. Here, we combine whole-genome sequencing (WGS), targeted amplicon sequencing (tNGS), and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) from 47 EBV + DLBCL (NOS) cases to delineate the genomic landscape of this rare disease. Integrated WGS and tNGS analysis clearly distinguished this tumor type from EBV-negative DLBCL due to frequent mutations in ARID1A (45%), KMT2A/KMT2D (32/30%), ANKRD11 (32%), or NOTCH2 (32%). WGS uncovered structural aberrations including 6q deletions (5/8 patients), which were subsequently validated by FISH (14/32 cases). Expanding on previous reports, we identified recurrent alterations in CCR6 (15%), DAPK1 (15%), TNFRSF21 (13%), CCR7 (11%), and YY1 (6%). Lastly, functional annotation of the mutational landscape by sequential gene set enrichment and network propagation predicted an effect on the nuclear factor κB (NFκB) pathway (CSNK2A2, CARD10), IL6/JAK/STAT (SOCS1/3, STAT3), and WNT signaling (FRAT1, SFRP5) alongside aberrations in immunological processes, such as interferon response. This first comprehensive description of EBV + DLBCL (NOS) tumors substantiates the evidence of its pathobiological independence and helps stratify the molecular taxonomy of aggressive lymphomas in the effort for future therapeutic strategies.