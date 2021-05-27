Response to ‘Comment on ‘Drusen and pachydrusen: the definition, pathogenesis and clinical significance’’

The orbital apex is an undefined but well understood concept of Orbital Surgeons. We sought to determine the surgical apex area specifically where the volume ratio decreases significantly impacting on the optic nerve. A retrospective analysis using PACS program processing, measured the right retrobulbar space volume changes in 100 randomly selected cases without orbital pathology where CT was performed for non-ophthalmic indications. Volume of the retrobulbar space was measured between two recognizable landmarks. The first landmark being the point of exit of the optic nerve from the eye and the second landmark the optic nerve's point of exit from the orbit. The measured length between these two points was divided into five equal segments, V1-V5. The volumes of all 5 segments were compared and the most significant area of volume depletion was established. The mean numeric value of measured orbital volumes was compared. A ratio difference of V1/V2 was less than 2, V2/V3 was 2.32 (± 0.27), V3/4 was 3.24 (± 0.39), and V4/V5 was 5.67 (± 1.66). The most remarkable difference in ratio was between V4 and V5 (mean 5.67 ± 1.66 with p < .0001). The V3 segment (the posterior 3/5 of the retrobulbar space volume) is the location where decrease in orbital volume impacts, and measured ratios are statistically significant. We defined the surgical apex as the posterior 3/5 of the retro-bulbar orbital space. It is consequently the area of higher risk for optic nerve compression. This definition could be routinely utilized by ophthalmologists and neuroradiologists when evaluating masses affecting the orbit.