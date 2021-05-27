Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Response to ‘Comment on ‘Drusen and pachydrusen: the definition, pathogenesis and clinical significance’’

By Xinyuan Zhang, Sobha Sivaprasad
Nature.com
 14 days ago

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. 1. Cheung CMG, Lee WK, Koizumi H, Dansingani K, Lai TYY, Freund...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Significance#Pathogenesis#Eye Disease#Millican Cl#Cas#Pachydrusen#Tongren Eye Center#Beijing Tongren Hospital#Moorfields Eye Hospital#Ss#Definition#Basal Linear Deposit#Pachychoroid Disease#Pubmed#Author Information#Tax Calculation#Journal#Questions#Arch Ophthalmol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

CT definition of the surgical apex in the orbit

The orbital apex is an undefined but well understood concept of Orbital Surgeons. We sought to determine the surgical apex area specifically where the volume ratio decreases significantly impacting on the optic nerve. A retrospective analysis using PACS program processing, measured the right retrobulbar space volume changes in 100 randomly selected cases without orbital pathology where CT was performed for non-ophthalmic indications. Volume of the retrobulbar space was measured between two recognizable landmarks. The first landmark being the point of exit of the optic nerve from the eye and the second landmark the optic nerve's point of exit from the orbit. The measured length between these two points was divided into five equal segments, V1-V5. The volumes of all 5 segments were compared and the most significant area of volume depletion was established. The mean numeric value of measured orbital volumes was compared. A ratio difference of V1/V2 was less than 2, V2/V3 was 2.32 (± 0.27), V3/4 was 3.24 (± 0.39), and V4/V5 was 5.67 (± 1.66). The most remarkable difference in ratio was between V4 and V5 (mean 5.67 ± 1.66 with p < .0001). The V3 segment (the posterior 3/5 of the retrobulbar space volume) is the location where decrease in orbital volume impacts, and measured ratios are statistically significant. We defined the surgical apex as the posterior 3/5 of the retro-bulbar orbital space. It is consequently the area of higher risk for optic nerve compression. This definition could be routinely utilized by ophthalmologists and neuroradiologists when evaluating masses affecting the orbit.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: CXCR7 ameliorates myocardial infarction as a β-arrestin-biased receptor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83022-5, published online 09 February 2021. This Article contains an error in Figure 3F, where the x-axis labels ‘CM’ and ‘FB’ were reversed. Furthermore, the legend of Figure 3,. “ERK is activated through CXCR7 in cardiomyocytes. (a) β-Arrestin recruitment assay of CXCR7 showing that CXCL12 and...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Diabetic vascular hyperpermeability: optical coherence tomography angiography and functional loss assessments of relationships among retinal vasculature changes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83334-6, published online 18 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 3, where a heading in the subcategory “Classification method” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Classification method FD. High Low. 90 pt Low Group A...
WildlifeScience Now

Response to Comment on Trophic strategy and bleaching resistance in reef-building corals

Recently, we published a novel method used to assess the trophic niches of different coral species and demonstrated that their nutrition varied considerably, with some species highly dependent on their photosynthetic algal symbionts and others able to feed on plankton to meet energetic requirements. Adjustments to the use of this tool are necessary when it is applied to other scientific questions and symbiotic organisms. We respond to a comment highlighting a risk of bias in the methods, discuss suggested adjustments, and propose further refinements to improve method robustness.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: A retrospective clinical analysis of pediatric paragonimiasis in a Chinese children’s hospital from 2011 to 2019

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81694-7, published online 21 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, Yingyan Shi was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Infectious Disease, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, 399 WanYuan Road, Shanghai, 201102, China’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Radiology, Children's Hospital of...
HealthNature.com

Genomic sequencing for the diagnosis of childhood mitochondrial disorders: a health economic evaluation

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The diagnostic and clinical benefits of genomic sequencing are being increasingly demonstrated across multiple rare genetic conditions. Despite the expanding clinical literature, there is a significant paucity of health economics evidence to inform the prioritization and implementation of genomic sequencing. This study aims to evaluate whether genomic sequencing for pediatric-onset mitochondrial disorders (MDs) is cost-effective and cost-beneficial relative to conventional care from an Australian healthcare system perspective. Two independent and complementary health economic modeling approaches were used. Approach 1 used a decision tree to model the costs and outcomes associated with genomic sequencing and conventional care. Approach 2 used a discrete-event simulation to incorporate heterogeneity in the condition and clinical practice. Deterministic and probabilistic sensitivity analyses were performed. Genomic sequencing was less costly and more effective compared with conventional care, saving AU$1997 (Approach 1) to AU$8823 (Approach 2) per child tested, while leading to an additional 11 (Approach 1) to 14 (Approach 2) definitive diagnoses per 100 children tested. The mean monetary value of the incremental benefits of genomic sequencing was estimated at AU$5890 (95% CI: AU$5730−$6046). Implementation of genomic sequencing for MDs in Australia could translate to an annual cost-saving of up to AU$0.7 million. Genomic sequencing is cost-saving relative to traditional investigative approaches, while enabling more diagnoses to be made in a timely manner, offering substantial personal benefits to children and their families. Our findings support the prioritization of genomic sequencing for children with MDs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Lipopolysaccharide stimulation test on cultured PBMCs assists the discrimination of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome from systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) and cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS) share many common manifestations. We aim to identify an applicable method to assist disease discrimination. Inflammatory cytokines were measured in the plasma of patients with CAPS, sJIA with persistent disease course and healthy controls. Supernatants collected from non-stimulated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and those undergone inflammasome stimulation tests utilizing lipopolysaccharide (LPS) with and without adenosine triphosphate (ATP) were investigated. Inflammatory cytokines in patient plasma fail to differentiate sJIA from CAPS. PBMCs from sJIA secrets higher amount of IL-1β and IL-18 while CAPS PBMCs produces more caspase-1 without stimulation. IL-1β, IL-18, and caspase-1 were significantly elevated among CAPS PBMCs (all p < 0.05) upon LPS stimulation, but not when additional ATPs were provided. Levels of cytokines and PBMC responses to the stimulation assays were similar among all sJIA patients regardless of their history of macrophage activation syndrome. Unstimulated PBMC activities and the LPS inflammasome stimulation assay without exogenic ATPs can assist the differentiation of CAPS from sJIA with persistent disease course.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Effect of disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs on major cardiovascular events: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86128-y, published online 23 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the author name Smriti Murali Krishna was incorrectly given as Smriti Krishna. Additionally, the Supplementary Information file previously published contained track changes. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Targeting of VPS18 by the lysosomotropic agent RDN reverses TFE3-mediated drug resistance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 224 (2021) Cite this article. Multidrug resistance (MDR) is still a major challenge for successful cancer treatments. Numerous mechanisms that confer therapy-induced drug resistance have been extensively investigated to explore how to combat the MDR. In this regard, lysosomal sequestration has demonstrated to be a mechanism contributing to drug resistance via an “off-target” effect in which hydrophobic and weakly basic chemotherapeutic agents are trapped in lysosomes, sequestering them from their targets.1 Approaches that disrupt lysosomal acidification, modulate acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), and increase lysosomal membrane permeabilization were developed to overcome drug resistance.2 Recently transcription factor E3 (TFE3) and TFEB are emerged as master regulators of lysosomal biogenesis and autophagic process in response to cellular stresses, including therapeutic treatments, interruption of TFE3/TFEB-mediated effects therefore has great therapeutic potential in cancer.3.
HealthNature.com

A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significance of abnormal 53BP1 expression as a novel molecular pathologic parameter of follicular-shaped B-cell lymphoid lesions in human digestive tract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82867-0, published online 04 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the author Thi My Hanh Luong, which was incorrectly given as Luong Thi My Hanh. In addition, Figure 7 contained an error where “53BP1 > 27.2%” was missing from the...
ScienceNature.com

Genomic insights into the pathogenesis of Epstein–Barr virus-associated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by whole-genome and targeted amplicon sequencing

Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)-associated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (DLBCL NOS) constitute a distinct clinicopathological entity in the current World Health Organization (WHO) classification. However, its genomic features remain sparsely characterized. Here, we combine whole-genome sequencing (WGS), targeted amplicon sequencing (tNGS), and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) from 47 EBV + DLBCL (NOS) cases to delineate the genomic landscape of this rare disease. Integrated WGS and tNGS analysis clearly distinguished this tumor type from EBV-negative DLBCL due to frequent mutations in ARID1A (45%), KMT2A/KMT2D (32/30%), ANKRD11 (32%), or NOTCH2 (32%). WGS uncovered structural aberrations including 6q deletions (5/8 patients), which were subsequently validated by FISH (14/32 cases). Expanding on previous reports, we identified recurrent alterations in CCR6 (15%), DAPK1 (15%), TNFRSF21 (13%), CCR7 (11%), and YY1 (6%). Lastly, functional annotation of the mutational landscape by sequential gene set enrichment and network propagation predicted an effect on the nuclear factor κB (NFκB) pathway (CSNK2A2, CARD10), IL6/JAK/STAT (SOCS1/3, STAT3), and WNT signaling (FRAT1, SFRP5) alongside aberrations in immunological processes, such as interferon response. This first comprehensive description of EBV + DLBCL (NOS) tumors substantiates the evidence of its pathobiological independence and helps stratify the molecular taxonomy of aggressive lymphomas in the effort for future therapeutic strategies.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Functional analysis of distinct populations of subthalamic nucleus neurons on Parkinson’s disease and OCD-like behaviors in mice

The subthalamic nucleus (STN) is a component of the basal ganglia and plays a key role to control movement and limbic-associative functions. STN modulation with deep brain stimulation (DBS) improves the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) patients. However, DBS does not allow for cell-type-specific modulation of the STN. While extensive work has focused on elucidating STN functionality, the understanding of the role of specific cell types is limited. Here, we first performed an anatomical characterization of molecular markers for specific STN neurons. These studies revealed that most STN neurons express Pitx2, and that different overlapping subsets express Gabrr3, Ndnf, or Nos1. Next, we used optogenetics to define their roles in regulating locomotor and limbic functions in mice. Specifically, we showed that optogenetic photoactivation of STN neurons in Pitx2-Cre mice or of the Gabrr3-expressing subpopulation induces locomotor changes, and improves locomotion in a PD mouse model. In addition, photoactivation of Pitx2 and Gabrr3 cells induced repetitive grooming, a phenotype associated with OCD. Repeated stimulation prompted a persistent increase in grooming that could be reversed by fluoxetine treatment, a first-line drug therapy for OCD. Conversely, repeated inhibition of STNGabrr3 neurons suppressed grooming in Sapap3 KO mice, a model for OCD. Finally, circuit and functional mapping of STNGabrr3 neurons showed that these effects are mediated via projections to the globus pallidus/entopeduncular nucleus and substantia nigra reticulata. Altogether, these data identify Gabrr3 neurons as a key population in mediating the beneficial effects of STN modulation thus providing potential cellular targets for PD and OCD drug discovery.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Prognostic significance of p53, Sox11, and Pax5 co-expression in mantle cell lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a relatively rare subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. To identify molecular biomarkers in MCL, we performed immunohistochemistry tissue arrays using biopsies from 64 MCL patients diagnosed in West China Hospital from 2012 to 2016. TP53 mutation status in those patients was also examined by sequencing. The sequencing results showed TP53 mutations were highly heterogeneous in MCL. We identified four novel TP53 mutations in MCL: P151R, G199R, V218E, and G325R. The MCL patients with TP53 mutations had inferior progression-free survival (PFS, p = 0.002) and overall survival (OS, p = 0.011). Tissue array results showed the expression of p53, Sox11, or Pax5 alone did not correlate with the patient PFS and OS. However, the MCL patients with triple-positive expression of p53/Sox11/Pax5 had inferior PFS (p = 0.008) and OS (p = 0.002). Such risk stratification was independent to the mantle cell lymphoma international prognostic index (MIPI), Ki-67 value, and TP53 mutation status of the patients. The triple-positive patients might represent a subtype of high-risk MCL. Our findings might indicate a novel way to stratify MCL and predict patients’ prognosis.
HealthNature.com

Association of assisted reproductive technology, germline de novo mutations and congenital heart defects in a prospective birth cohort study

Emerging evidence suggests that children conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) even when there is no family history. De novo mutation (DNM) is a well-known cause of sporadic congenital diseases; however, whether ART procedures increase the number of germline DNM (gDNM) has not yet been well studied. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing of 1137 individuals from 160 families conceived through ART and 205 families conceived spontaneously. Children conceived via ART carried 4.59 more gDNMs than children conceived spontaneously, including 3.32 paternal and 1.26 maternal DNMs, after correcting for parental age at conception, cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, and exercise behaviors. Paternal DNMs in offspring conceived via ART are characterized by C>T substitutions at CpG sites, which potentially affect protein-coding genes and are significantly associated with the increased risk of CHD. In addition, the accumulation of non-coding functional mutations was independently associated with CHD and 87.9% of the mutations were originated from the father. Among ART offspring, infertility of the father was associated with elevated paternal DNMs; usage of both recombinant and urinary follicle-stimulating hormone and high-dosage human chorionic gonadotropin trigger was associated with an increase of maternal DNMs. In sum, the increased gDNMs in offspring conceived by ART were primarily originated from fathers, indicating that ART itself may not be a major reason for the accumulation of gDNMs. Our findings emphasize the importance of evaluating the germline status of the fathers in families with the use of ART.
ScienceNature.com

A novel de novo NIPA1 missense mutation associated to hereditary spastic paraplegia

SPG6 accounts for 1% of autosomal dominant Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) and is caused by pathogenic variants in NIPA1, which encodes a magnesium transporter located in plasma membrane and early endosomes, implicated in neuronal development and maintenance. Here we report a 39-year-old woman affected by progressive gait disturbance associated to absence seizures episodes within childhood. Clinical exome sequencing identified a likely pathogenic de novo heterozygous variant in NIPA1 (NM_144599.5 c.249 C > G; p.Asn83Lys). Molecular modelling was performed to evaluate putative functional consequence of the NIPA1 protein. Indeed, the Asn83Lys modification is predicted to induce a significant perturbation of the protein structure, altering signal transduction or small-molecule transport by modulating the length of the second transmembrane domain. This is the first study reporting a SPG6-affected patient harbouring the NIPA1 p.Asn83Lys mutation.
ScienceNature.com

Ex vivo immune profiling in patient blood enables quantification of innate immune effector functions

The assessment of a patient’s immune function is critical in many clinical situations. In complex clinical immune dysfunction like sepsis, which results from a loss of immune homeostasis due to microbial infection, a plethora of pro- and anti-inflammatory stimuli may occur consecutively or simultaneously. Thus, any immunomodulatory therapy would require in-depth knowledge of an individual patient’s immune status at a given time. Whereas lab-based immune profiling often relies solely on quantification of cell numbers, we used an ex vivo whole-blood infection model in combination with biomathematical modeling to quantify functional parameters of innate immune cells in blood from patients undergoing cardiac surgery. These patients experience a well-characterized inflammatory insult, which results in mitigation of the pathogen-specific response patterns towards Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans that are characteristic of healthy people and our patients at baseline. This not only interferes with the elimination of these pathogens from blood, but also selectively augments the escape of C. albicans from phagocytosis. In summary, our model could serve as a valuable functional immune assay for recording and evaluating innate responses to infection.
CancerNature.com

Diagnosis and management of acute appendicitis in 21 pediatric hematology and oncology patients at a tertiary care cancer center

Acute appendicitis is a rare gastrointestinal complication of anti-cancer chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Among a cohort of 2341 hemato-oncologic patients at a pediatric tertiary care cancer center, we identified 21 patients (0.9%) with 23 episodes of acute appendicitis, based on pathological imaging of the appendix and clinical findings. Median age at diagnosis was 10.21 years. Types of underlying disease included acute leukemias (n = 15), solid tumors (n = 4), and aplastic anemia (n = 2). Clinical symptoms seen in > 1 case were recorded for all 23 episodes as follows: abdominal pain, n = 22; abdominal tenderness, n = 4; fever, n = 7; nausea, n = 2; emesis; n = 2; diarrhea, n = 5; and constipation, n = 2. Median leukocyte count at diagnosis was 0.5 × 109/L, with a median of 0.1 × 109/L for the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). All patients received broad-spectrum antibiotics and 18/23 (78%) patients underwent uneventful appendectomy after a median of 5 days and with a median ANC of 0.7 × 109/L. Median duration until continuation of chemotherapy was 17 days for the 20 cases of appendicitis occurring during the patients’ disease course. Overall, 5/21 (19%) patients died including one related to the appendicitis itself which progressed to a typhlitis and was due to a fungal infection. The other fatalities were transplant- (n = 2) and leukemia-related (n = 2). Acute appendicitis is a rare and usually not life-threatening event in pediatric hemato-oncologic patients, which, if managed by prompt administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics (and antimycotics), can be safely followed by an elective (delayed) appendectomy, even before complete recovery of the neutrophils is achieved.