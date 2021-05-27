Severe Weather Statement issued for Dade, Dallas, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dade; Dallas; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR DALLAS...POLK AND NORTHEASTERN DADE COUNTIES At 1158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Urbana to near Bolivar to 7 miles southwest of Fair Play, moving east at 40 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Bennett Spring State Park... Buffalo Conway... Polk Pleasant Hope... Urbana Morrisville... Dadeville Halfway... Louisburg Aldrich... Windyville March... Tunas Pumpkin Center... Eudora Goodson... Plad This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 110 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH