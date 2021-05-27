newsbreak-logo
Dade County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dade, Dallas, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dade; Dallas; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR DALLAS...POLK AND NORTHEASTERN DADE COUNTIES At 1158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Urbana to near Bolivar to 7 miles southwest of Fair Play, moving east at 40 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Bennett Spring State Park... Buffalo Conway... Polk Pleasant Hope... Urbana Morrisville... Dadeville Halfway... Louisburg Aldrich... Windyville March... Tunas Pumpkin Center... Eudora Goodson... Plad This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 110 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Dade County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dade, Dallas, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:58:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dade; Dallas; Vernon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Polk County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dade County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dade; Greene; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND EASTERN DADE COUNTIES At 402 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walnut Grove, or 14 miles southwest of Bolivar, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Ash Grove... Greenfield Walnut Grove... Pleasant Hope Morrisville... Everton Dadeville... Halfway Aldrich... Sacville Brighton... Eudora Neola... Goodson Bona HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CEDAR, NORTHEASTERN DADE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN POLK, SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND EASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is coming to an end. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich. This includes the following low water crossings Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills, Route M at Bear Creek east of Stockton, Route W at Turkey Creek just west of Eudora, Highway 215 west of Bona and Farm Road 22 at Asher Creek 6 miles east of Walnut Grove.