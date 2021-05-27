newsbreak-logo
Morgan County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sangamon County in central Illinois Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jacksonville to Athensville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Alexander and Franklin around 1215 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waverly, New Berlin, Loami, Auburn, Chatham, Divernon, Springfield, Pawnee, Sherman, Rochester and Riverton. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 77 and 104. Interstate 72 between mile markers 61 and 107. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Cass County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MENARD...SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 148 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Berlin to 7 miles west of Springfield to near Rochester. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Petersburg, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Greenview, Loami, Tallula, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview, Spaulding and Berry. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 85 and 110. Interstate 72 between mile markers 78 and 110.
Brown County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 13.5 Sun 7 pm CDT 13.8 14.7 15.2
Brown County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:51:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 10 AM Sunday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.1 feet Wednesday afternoon...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. The river should fall below flood stage Friday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Sun 10 AM 13.6 13.8 14.0
Springfield, IL

Heavy Rain In Forecast, But Flooding Risk Seen As Minimal

Despite heavy rain that’s already fallen on Springfield… with more on the way… Sangamon County emergency management officials are not expecting major flooding problems, other than problems with water on some roadways and underpasses. The director of the Office of Emergency Management, Bill Lee, tells WMAY that the county has...
Illinois State

Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
Cass County, IL

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Cass County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Cass, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass; Morgan The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Illinois North central Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arenzville, or 7 miles southeast of Beardstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Virginia and Literberry around 510 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Philadelphia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN
Cass County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Schuyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CASS...SOUTH CENTRAL SCHUYLER AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Sterling, or 12 miles southwest of Rushville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beardstown, Meredosia, Bluff Springs, Arenzville, Frederick and Concord. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, IL

Nature's fury takes it easy this time

Storms that passed through west-central Illinois on Monday — bringing hail, high winds and four tornado touchdowns — marked the first of this year’s severe-weather season. “Typically we see our peak from April to mid-June,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It certainly was not uncommon for...
Virginia State

Tornado touchdown confirmed east of Virginia

VIRGINIA — Authorities have confirmed a tornado touched down about 5:25 p.m. Monday near Pleasant Plains, about 14 miles east of Virginia. A tornado warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for northeastern Morgan County, southeastern Cass County, northwest Sangamon County and southwestern Menard County.