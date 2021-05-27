Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sangamon County in central Illinois Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jacksonville to Athensville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Alexander and Franklin around 1215 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waverly, New Berlin, Loami, Auburn, Chatham, Divernon, Springfield, Pawnee, Sherman, Rochester and Riverton. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 77 and 104. Interstate 72 between mile markers 61 and 107. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov