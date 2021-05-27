Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:51:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 10 AM Sunday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.1 feet Wednesday afternoon...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. The river should fall below flood stage Friday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Sun 10 AM 13.6 13.8 14.0