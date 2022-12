Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide gets Kansas State for Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama football schedule: Sugar Bowl

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Dec. 31 Alabama vs Kansas State 12 PM ESPN Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama-Kansas State point spread: Alabama -3.5

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s regular season is over after their dominant effort to take down the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. After a 10-2 season, now we wait to learn whether Bryce Young will participate in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Alabama football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Alabama football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Crimson Tide starting these key players:

QB – Bryce Young , Jalen Milroe

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Trey Sanders

WR – Jermaine Burton, Traeshon Holden, Kobe Prentice, Ja’Corey Brooks, Christian Leary, Tyler Harrell

TE – Robbie Ouzts, Miles Kitselman, Amari Niblack

Alabama football scores

Week 1 – Alabama crushes Utah State 55-0

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 55, Utah State Aggies 0 7:30 PM SECN

Week 2 – Alabama sneaks past Texas Longhorns 20-19

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide 20, Texas Longhorns 19 12 PM FOX

Week 3 – Alabama defeats Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide 63, Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 7 4 PM SECN

Week 4 – Alabama rolls over Vanderbilt Commodores in 55-3 blowout

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide 55, Vanderbilt Commodores 3 7:30 PM SECN

Week 5 – Alabama outlasts Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 49, Arkansas Razorbacks 26 3:30 PM CBS

Week 6 – Alabama slips past Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 24, Texas A&M 20 8 PM CBS

Week 7 – Alabama comes up short against Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 15 Tennessee Volunteers 52, Alabama Crimson Tide 49 3:30 PM CBS

Week 8 – Alabama puts a leash on Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide 30, Mississippi State Bulldogs 6 7 PM ESPN

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – Alabama comes up just short in OT

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 5 LSU Tigers 32, Alabama 31 (OT) 7 PM ESPN

Week 11 – Alabama sneaks past Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide 30, Ole Miss Rebels 24 3:30 PM CBS

Week 12 – Alabama embarrasses Austin Peay Governors

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide 34, Austin Peay Governors 0 12 PM ESPN+/SECN

Week 13 – Alabama rolls over Auburn Tigers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26 Alabama Crimson Tide 49, Auburn Tigers 27 3:30 PM CBS Iron Bowl

Alabama football schedule

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s regular season is over. Stay tuned for next year’s opponents and predictions.

Alabama schedule prediction: 11-1

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Unless Bryce Young goes down, and even then, there isn’t a true threat on the Crimson Tide schedule in 2022.

