Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

Embattled leader moves to Clackamas Education Service District

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE57r_0aDYhxsc00 Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway, under investigation by state officials, lands top job in countywide group

Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway will become the new leader of the Clackamas Education Service District on July 1, the CESD Board announced at its May 26 meeting.

According to the new three-year contract , Didway will make $205,750 annually in the position replacing retiring CESD Superintendent Jada Rupley to lead the district providing various administrative services like printing and background checks for 10 school districts throughout Clackamas County. Didway is making $169,582 annually in his current position, having received a 3% raise in July 2020, and a 5% raise in July 2019.

If he had stayed on as OC superintendent, Didway would have faced a school board with a new majority of four members elected May 18. These board members are scheduled to take their seats in July.

Didway recently offered his "sincere apology" to OC school board members for failing to prevent an illegal vote to retain a controversial equestrian coach. In the March 3 email , Didway called the state's investigation into the legality of the vote a "foregone conclusion," since the vote occurred during an executive session, a clear violation of state laws that prohibit such final decisions in closed-door meetings.

Didway is among the administrators under investigation by the Oregon Department of Education and the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, for alleged mishandling of the case and alleged retaliation against families who complained about the coach. District officials took responsibility for potential equestrian concussions that went unreported to the state, a violation of state rules.

Didway has spent most of his career with Oregon City schools, including the last 10 years as superintendent. Under his leadership since 2011, the school district developed and implemented a $158 million capital improvement plan that a voters approved in 2018.

"Larry is an exceptional leader, with a proven record of achievement, impeccable character and integrity, and unparalleled knowledge of our Clackamas County communities and diverse school districts," said Jon Eyman, chair of the Clackamas ESD Board of Directors. "His deep passion for giving all students the opportunity to succeed, and commitment to building strategic partnerships to improve education opportunities and outcomes, will serve our region and our entire state extremely well as he moves into this new role at Clackamas ESD."

Didway said he's honored to take on the countywide superintendent position and inspired by this opportunity to lead the region toward a "shared vision of excellence" after the pandemic. In addition to administrative services, CESD provides direct special education, early learning, career/technical education and migrant education services; professional development for educators; data housing/analysis and other technology support.

"I dream of a Clackamas County where no child can fail, and where we as public educators fail no child," Didway said. "As Oregon City superintendent for the past decade, I've witnessed firsthand the important role Clackamas ESD plays as a convener and service provider in supporting the schools, students and educators in our region. I'm looking forward to building on that strong history of success and collaborating with our many partners to help all children in Clackamas County reach their full potential."

Didway, who was born and raised in Clackamas County, began his career in the Salem-Keizer School District, where he taught in the talented and gifted program. He then moved to Oregon City as an elementary school teacher, and later spent three years teaching English in Japan. The rest of his service as an educator, more than three decades, has been in Oregon City. Prior to becoming superintendent in 2011, his roles in the district included middle school principal, human resources director and assistant superintendent.

"Every policy and subsequent action in the Oregon City School District are looked at through an equity lens largely in part to Larry's commitment to inclusion and fairness," said Martha Spiers, chair of the Oregon City School Board. "Larry listens, moderates, sympathizes, instructs and then makes firm decisions. He leads by engaging with integrity. Losing him from our district is only mitigated by keeping him in Clackamas County leadership."

Didway holds a master's degree in education from Western Oregon State College, where he also earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education. In addition, he holds a bachelor's in political science from Willamette University. He resides in Oregon City with his wife, Chris. They have two children, both graduates of Oregon City High School, who currently are attending college.

The Oregon City School Board will appoint an interim superintendent in a special session on June 1.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
5
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Clackamas County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Government
City
Oregon City, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Education
Clackamas County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Technical Education#School District Officials#Assistant Superintendent#County Officials#Board Of Education#The Cesd Board#Oc School Board#Willamette University#Oregon City High School#Practices Commission#Oregon City Schools#State Officials#Board Members#Diverse School Districts#Administrative Services#Middle School Principal#Oc Superintendent#Executive Session#State Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Special Education
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon ends prescription for pseudoephedrine medicines

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

The Long Division: Good stats, no clear answers

Latino enrollment is up at West Linn-Wilsonville School District - but officials aren't sure why.When the pandemic hit, school districts across Oregon saw a drop in enrollment. And the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in Clackamas County was no different. In the fall of the 2019-20 school year, total enrollment in the district sat at 9,802 students. By the next fall, that number decreased to 9,295; a decrease of 3.8%. Where West Linn-Wilsonville differs from other districts in the state is in the enrollment of its Latino population, which climbed during the pandemic. It's one of the few districts...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Brown sets June 21 target to end COVID-19 limits in Oregon

Even as the pandemic remains a 'shadow,' governor expects state to 'fully open' if vaccination rates climb.Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted in as early as just over two weeks, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday, June 4. The state is about 127,000 adults short of the goal of getting at least one shot of vaccine into 70% of eligible residents. Once the state crosses the threshold, Brown said she would lift masking, business capacity, event size, social distance and other limits that Oregonians have dealt with for more than a year. "We can fully reopen — we can all...
PoliticsPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Legislature OKs $9.3 billion for schools after partisan debate

Amount is higher than Gov. Brown proposed six months ago; corporate kicker may boost it further.A two-year, $9.3 billion budget for state aid to public schools is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown after a partisan fight in the Oregon House. The House passed the budget Thursday, June 3, on a 36-20 vote, majority Democrats for and minority Republicans against, after Republicans failed to send it back to the Legislature's joint budget committee to add $300 million for the two years starting July 1. The extra money, and more, is likely to materialize anyway in a couple of months....
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

The Long Division: Oregon schools have long underserved Latino students and families; the pandemic made it worse.

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PoliticsPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

County-by-county impact of political redistricting to be discussed

Legislative committees invite testimony from experts to live-streamed regional hearings.Information on the impact of reapportionment of political districts on each county in Oregon will be presented at virtual evening events of the House and Senate redistricting committees. The hearings will include invited testimony from experts on state demographics. No decisions will be made during these hearings. Invited testimony at each will be from: • Ethan Sharygin, director, Portland State University Population Research Center • Charles Rynerson, Oregon State Data Center coordinator, Portland State University Population Research Center All hearings begin at 5:30 p.m. To view a live stream of the meeting, go to: olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SRED/Overview A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Here are the hearing dates when specific counties will be discussed: • June 2: Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, and Linn • June 8: Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, and Wasco • June 9: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler. • June 15: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Polk, Yamhill, and Washington. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

City hosting first annual Juneteenth celebration in Town Center Park

The event will include participation from the government's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee The Wilsonville government announced Thursday that it will host a celebration commemorating Juneteenth — the day the last American slaves in Texas were informed they were free from forced servitude in 1865 — 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 in Town Center Park. Members from the city's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the local Wilsonville Alliance for Inclusive Communities will speak at the event and DEI committee member Imran Haider will serve as the host. The event is free and open to the public....
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Series: How COVID made a bad situation worse in Oregon's schools

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, reporters with Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. Our new series, The Long Division, examines how the pandemic has impacted an educational system...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Lawmakers grind their way toward 'sine die'

With two dozen days are left in the 2021 session, a frenzy of activity expected to move legislation."Sine die is imminent," declared Senate President Peter Courtney on Tuesday, using one of the secret decoder ring-needed terms of the Oregon Legislature. Translation: We're almost through for 2021. But not so close you can't pop a last-minute bill into the hopper, which Courtney did Tuesday morning, June 1, with a bill to ban horse racing in Oregon. With just 25 days left before the Oregon constitution requires the Legislature to shut down the 2021 session, Courtney's dual actions reflected the frenzy of...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon legislature makes noose display an intimidation crime

Oregon House clears bill on 54-0 vote; three Republicans fail to respond to roll call despite repeated attempts. Gov. Kate Brown's signature is all that is required to classify the display of a noose — the symbol of lynching Blacks — as a crime of intimidation in Oregon. The House passed Senate Bill 398 without amendment on a 54-0 vote on Tuesday, June 1. The display would be a Class A misdemeanor if intended to intimidate a person or threaten someone with bodily harm. Maximum penalties are one year in jail and a $6,250 fine. The bill was drafted to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Republican lawmakers take aim at new gun storage law

They start the petition process to gather signatures to compel a statewide vote in November 2022.One day after Democratic Gov. Kate Brown signed it, three Republican state representatives have set in motion a petition drive that seeks to force a statewide election on new firearms storage requirements and a ban on firearms in some public places. The documents for a referendum were filed Wednesday, June 2, by Reps. Mike Nearman of Independence, E. Werner Reschke of Klamath Falls and David Brock Smith of Port Orford. All of them voted against Senate Bill 554, which requires locks and safe storage...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Museum of the Oregon Territory installs HVAC units

Clackamas County Historical Society regains 40% of potential revenue with event space.Thanks to generous donations, a new HVAC system was installed May 4 at Museum of the Oregon Territory. In early 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom, which generated 40% of the historical society's revenue. Luckily, according to CCHS Marketing Director Waldo McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a down payment to secure a loan to cover the cost...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shiratori, Sloop virtually tied in race for WL-WV school board

Candidates each have about 47% of the vote; Shiratori leads by just 21 votes overall.With ballots still being counted and finalized, the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board is virtually tied. As of the latest count from Clackamas County, released late in the afternoon May 25, Seiji Shiratori leads Kelly Sloop by a total of just 21 votes (including ballots from Washington County). With 12,478 ballots counted, Shiratori has 5,985 votes compared to Sloop's 5,874. The third candidate in the race, David D. Jones, garnered 689 votes. "This is an excellent reminder that every...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Sloop leads Shiratori in unofficial school board election results

Candidates each have about 47% of the vote; Shiratori leads by just 21 votes overall.This story has been updated. In the latest round of ballot returns Wednesday, May 26, referred to as "unofficial results" by Clackamas County, Kelly Sloop has grabbed the lead over Seiji Shiratori in the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. With 12,625 ballots counted in Clackamas and Washington counties, Sloop leads with 5,962 votes compared to Shiratori's 5,946. The third candidate in the race, David D. Jones, garnered 694 votes. The official election results won't be released from Clackamas...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville chooses diverse representation for DEI committee

The committee will establish strategies for making Wilsonville a more inclusive place. The Wilsonville government recently approved 13 appointments for its diversity, equity and inclusion committee, which will focus on making the city a more inclusive place for all citizens regardless of background. The appointees will serve one-, two- or three-year terms and begin meeting in June. As was intended, the City Council appointed a diverse set of citizens to the committee after reading through their application materials. "Determining who to appoint was an incredibly challenging process because we had many more qualified, passionate applicants than we were able to...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Camping World American flag goes up, then comes down

The city is granted temporary restraining order for placement of flag amid ongoing code infraction case The Camping World American flag is down — for now. Weeks after the Wilsonville government filed a Clackamas County Circuit Court case to force Camping World to take down a 130-foot flagpole it placed at its location on SW Boones Ferry Road in Wilsonville without requisite permitting, the recreational vehicle company briefly put up the towering American flag for all to see — including I-5 drivers. Shortly after, however, the city sought a temporary restraining order to require Camping World to...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Council approves Canyon Creek zoning change at special meeting

The city of Wilsonville moves the contentious redevelopment closer to fruition Following extensive meetings at the Development Review Board and a special City Council meeting Tuesday evening, May 25, it appears that issues over a new subdivision in the Canyon Creek neighborhood could soon be resolved. This is because neighbors in the area who had considered appealing the DRB's decision to approve the development did not do so, while the City Council voted to approve the zoning change and map amendments for the property May 25. The council will consider a second reading of the resolution June 7....
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon Court of Appeals rules in favor of urban growth boundary expansion

Frog Pond East and South, future Wilsonville neighborhoods, were included in that 2018 Metro decision. The Oregon Court of Appeals recently issued a favorable ruling for the prospects of future Wilsonville neighborhoods near Advance Road. The Land Conservation and Development Commission's approval of Metro's 2018 urban growth boundary expansion — which included future Frog Pond East and South neighborhoods in Wilsonville as well as neighborhoods in Beaverton, Hillsboro and King City — was appealed by Housing Land Advocates, a charitable corporation that focuses on land-use policy and advocates for affordable housing. In a May 12 decision, the OCOA...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Health of Willamette riverbanks needs careful review

Boating is unfairly blamed for causing erosion on the Willamette River and the issue should be more thoroughly studiedWhen my wife and I purchased a home on the Willamette River in Wilsonville in 2017, we were immediately alarmed by the erosion of the riverbank on the property. The previous owner hadn't taken steps to prevent invasive species from killing the native dogwood. There's a significant management problem along the river as property owners don't understand the importance of a healthy riverbank and either defer important maintenance or take actions that spur further erosion. While my background is in commercial contracting...