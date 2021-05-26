Cancel
Madison, WI

New Proposal Meeting-take a look!

City of Madison Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, June 8th, at 6pm where we will hear about Rajan Pradhan's proposal for 807/809 Williamson Street. Mr. Pradhan was the owner of Dobhan, 2110 Atwood Avenue, and proposes to open a similar restaurant in the space on Williamson Street. He is requesting outdoor patio service, which will require a Conditional Use Permit from the Plan Commission. At this time, he has not applied for a liquor license but anticipates that he will in the future.

www.cityofmadison.com
Madison, WIPosted by
forwardlookout

Madison City Week Ahead 5/17/2021

Another showdown over homeless issues, will the people at Reindahl be forced to move? And more . . . 719 Jenifer St – Demolition by Neglect in the Third Lake Ridge Hist. Dist.; 6th Ald. Dist. 2128 Kendall Ave – Construction of an addition in the University Heights Hist. Dist.;...
Madison, WItonemadison.com

Fighting for "one piece of parkland" for homeless people

Residents and activists are resisting the City's efforts to evict an encampment at Reindahl Park. Header photo: A white flag with the words "Land Back" flipped off City officials that arrived the morning of May 10 to enforce an eviction order at the Reindahl Park homeless encampment. Following community protests, Madison's Parks Superintendent recently indicated that there is no plan to forcibly remove those remaining at Reindahl, although some residents have already left the encampment. Photos by Oona Mackesey-Green.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Wipperfurth re-elected at Dane County Cities and Villages Association

Windsor Village Board President Bob Wipperfuth was re-elected president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA), leading an executive committee returning for a third year in a row. At the DCCVA's annual membership meeting on May 12, Wipperfurth was re-elected president, with Village of McFarland President Carolyn Clow...
Dane County, WIPosted by
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 5/17/21

County board has the $13M for people without housing to go from hotels to housing – but will there be landlords to rent to them?. 5:30 PM City-County Homeless Issues Committee Virtual meeting: See top of agenda for instructions on how to join the webinar or call in by phone.
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless. The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera. Costs for storing the footage would depend on the number of cameras.
Madison, WIantigojournal.com

Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election period now open

MADISON – Wisconsin ginseng growers have until June 15 to vote to elect three new members to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. The nominees are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Eligible growers can vote for the nominated growers or write in...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Parisi helps open conservancy in Town of Medina

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff and community members on Friday to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy, located in the Town of Medina. The land was donated to the county in 2007 with a life estate and...
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

WHEDA seeks projects for National Housing Trust Funds

MADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is seeking applications for a total of $1.3 million in National Housing Trust Fund financing targeting housing projects for people with extremely low incomes. Eligible projects include those that received 2020 or 2021 federal 9% or federal and state 4% housing...
Dane County, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Updates & Week of May 17 Meetings of Interest for District 2

City meetings remain online only with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below; all have virtual public participation options. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are three sections to this week's update:. COVID-19 Resources...
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

Bipartisan legislation a positive step forward for gun reform

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. We want to applaud the group of bipartisan lawmakers in Madison who introduced a bill last week that would prohibit those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from owning a gun (it was introduced in the Assembly (AB-321) AND the Senate (SB-317). This is a simple, sensible step forward for gun reform, and would bring Wisconsin in line with federal law.
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.