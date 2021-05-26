New Proposal Meeting-take a look!
Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, June 8th, at 6pm where we will hear about Rajan Pradhan's proposal for 807/809 Williamson Street. Mr. Pradhan was the owner of Dobhan, 2110 Atwood Avenue, and proposes to open a similar restaurant in the space on Williamson Street. He is requesting outdoor patio service, which will require a Conditional Use Permit from the Plan Commission. At this time, he has not applied for a liquor license but anticipates that he will in the future.www.cityofmadison.com