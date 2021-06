Sonali Kolhatkar speaks with Marcy Winograd about why leading Democrats are joining the GOP to hate on China. There are exceedingly few pieces of legislation that Senate Democrats and Republicans can agree on these days and actually pass into law. Not the voting rights bill, or infrastructure spending, but often military spending, and, most recently, a lengthy bill to counteract the influence of China on the world stage. A massive 1,400-page bill called the “United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021” introduced by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer could have been written by Republicans. My guest calls it a “manifesto of China hate.”