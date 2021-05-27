Cancel
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 5/27 – Indictment Unsealed for Former KF Police Officer Charged With Stealing Drugs From Evidence Room, Fraud, Deception, Other Charges

basinlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.

www.basinlife.com
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon nears 200,000 total Covid-19 cases

SALEM, Ore-- On Saturday the Oregon Health Authority announced another 751 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus along with three additional deaths. With those 751 new cases, Oregon is less than 5,000 cases away from reaching 200,000 total cases according to OHA. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Ashland, ORsou.edu

Legal aid lawyer and honors student join SOU Board of Trustees

(Ashland, Ore.) — Medford legal aid attorney Debra Lee and Mimi Pieper, an SOU sophomore Honors College student, have been appointed by Gov. Kate Brown and confirmed today by the Oregon Senate to serve on the university’s Board of Trustees. Lee succeeds Les AuCoin, who served on the board from...