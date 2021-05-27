Masquers Theater in Soap Lake reopens

SOAP LAKE – Masquers Theater is back, as director Jesse Huntwork presents the first show in over a year! The reopening features Noel Coward's comedy "Present Laughter"!. This lighthearted comedy is about an aging actor (Greg Becker) who is the star of the London theatrical scene at the height of his fame and adored by many. He is besieged by the demands of his estranged wife (Rosalee Chamberlain), women who want to seduce him and a crazed playwright. But when his best friend’s wife (Zhane Serrano) forgets her house key, disaster reigns. As their world crumbles around them, we see the secretary (Marla Allsopp) and his wife attempt to keep everyone and everything together!