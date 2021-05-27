Why consumers have intensified their focus on drinks packaging - research in focus
The use of advanced materials in packaging can be hugely beneficial to FMCG brand owners looking for solutions that benefit their business, the consumer and the environment, says a new thematic research paper from GlobalData. According to the report, Advanced Materials in Packaging, leading companies are increasingly finding ways for their packaging to be used, reused or recycled "without compromising on form or function" as the focus on sustainability becomes ever stronger.www.just-drinks.com