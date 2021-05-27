Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Reh Kenderman launches Black Tower Hedgerow Organic

By Andy Morton
just-drinks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReh Kenderman has released an organic extension of Black Tower, one of Germany's most widely exported wine brands. Black Tower Hedgerow Organic will roll out in the UK from this month. The grapes used in its production are grown using natural fertilisers only and by planting hedgerows in-between vineyard plots.

www.just-drinks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedgerows#Marketing Campaign#Food Drink#Black Market#Production Design#Launches#Brand Design#Sustainable Design#Tower Hedgerow#Grapes#Bottle#In Between Vineyard Plots#Brands#Natural Fertilisers#Market Research#Uk#Drinking#Medium#Gbp8#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Uncorked & Cultured Launches the Sip Consciously Directory Highlighting Black Wine Entrepreneurs

The Sip Consciously Directory is a comprehensive resource highlighting winemakers, distributors, and retailers from around the world. Filmmaker and Entrepreneur, Angela McCrae’s Uncorked & Cultured, has launched The Sip Consciously Directory, a comprehensive resource of over 100 Black entrepreneurs in the three-tier wine distribution chain. Compiled by Monique Bell, Ph.D, Chief of Cultural Insights and Partnerships, the directory provides a solution to the African Diaspora’s lack of visibility to the $70 Billion wine industry.
MinoritiesEvening Star

Diddy launches digital marketplace for Black business owners

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has launched a “curated digital marketplace” for Black business owners. The 51-year-old rapper and record executive has teamed up with Salesforce to launch Shop Circulate, which has been described as an online marketplace that allows consumers to engage directly with Black entrepreneurs. In a press release, Shop...
Food & Drinksjust-drinks.com

Quintessential Brands’ Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin – Product Launch

Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel. Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin debuted in the UK last week. The addition is available in selected off-premise outlets ahead of a wider release through Amazon and wholesalers later in the year. The new flavour sits alongside Greenall’s Wild Berry, Blueberry and...
Economyfooddive.com

Diageo launches DEI initiative to boost Black community in spirits industry

Diageo has teamed with industry veterans Dia Simms and Erin Harris to launch Pronghorn, a standalone business that seeks to boost diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the beverage industry, per a press release. The spirits giant will provide a "significant" anchor investment to launch the initiative. Pronghorn will focus...
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Rudi’s launches new organic bread

BOULDER, COLO. — Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery, the new brand introduced earlier this year by Rudi’s Organic Bakery and Rudi’s Gluten-free Bakery, has launched Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread. The bread is made with organic whole wheat flour, organic rolled oats, organic flax seeds, organic pumpkin seeds, organic sunflower seeds and organic poppy seeds, and features a 24-hour fermentation process that the company claims benefits gut health, as well as yields a richer flavor and softer texture.
ApparelBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Castelli launches new high-end Premio Black bibs with woven fabric

PORTLAND, Ore. (BRAIN) — Castelli's new Premio Black bib line is the brand's top-of-the-line collection, using a new stretch woven fabric that Castelli said is lighter, drier and more breathable than knitted fabrics. Castelli said the engineered-weave fabric allows it to customize the performance of each part of the bib....
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Black-owned Commercial Cleaning Company Announces Official Launch

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabreeze Cleaning, a Black-owned commercial cleaning company based in Atlanta, GA, is announcing its official launch as a company.With the ability to provide services to office buildings, athletic facilities, government facilities, schools, healthcare organizations, apartment and condominium communities and construction sites, Seabreeze Cleaning is unique due to its touchless method of cleaning."As a business owner, I understand the many things we have to do on a daily basis, and the plethora of issues that go through our minds, and cleaning just isn't one of those things," said Michael Montgomery, founder and CEO of Seabreeze Cleaning. "Especially, cleaning to the standard that's necessary to protect our customers and the public from contracting COVID-19' or any other infections or viruses.""It's important that businesses open to the public maintain the utmost cleanliness to keep people healthy and safe, and that's where we come in. We offer many services including electrostatic disinfection, janitorial services, deep cleaning and sanitizing, power washing, and valet trash services."In the midst of the pandemic, businesses are charged with stepping up their cleaning efforts to protect the public, and reduce the risk of people contracting the virus from surfaces in their facilities.In fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, released a guide to businesses on the appropriate practices for cleaning. Additionally, there are specific guidelines for certain facilities.One of the things that sets Seabreeze Cleaning apart from other cleaning services is their touchless approach, specifically their use of electrostatic disinfection sprayers, which corporations and government facilities have implemented in their cleaning routines.This particular piece of equipment is used to turn disinfectant liquid into aerosols and then apply a charge to each droplet so that they are attracted to surfaces through electrostatic forces which are greater than gravity. They're ideal for healthcare, education, and sporting facilities, as well as office buildings."Our technicians are trained in our unique touchless cleaning methods, designed with your business in mind. So if you're a business owner and you're interested in protecting your customers and your staff, we'd love to be the ones that you trust with the cleanliness and care of your facility. Because we understand that it's not just about cleaning but health and safety as well, " Montgomery said.For more information or to talk to a representative about the cleanliness of your facility, please visit https://cleanwithseabreeze.com/ Media Contact:Martel Sharpe404 Communications Firm info@404communications.com4049646169Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12871923Press release distributed by PRLog.
Weight Losswholefoodsmagazine.com

Black Woman-Owned Weight Management Line to Launch at The Vitamin Shoppe

Reston, VA—Body Complete Rx (BCRX) is launching its plant-based, vegan weight management supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe on August 1, according to a press release. BCRX’s TRIM line will launch in over 700 retail locations nationwide, which the company says makes it the first Black female-owned brand to launch in the retailer’s weight management category.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Ott Market 2020 – Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Global Forecast To 2026

The industry study 2020 on Global Ott Market deliver a recent industry information and advanced future tendency. Likewise, highlights the Ott market forecast for 2026, top vendors, different analysis, and drivers. Furthermore, the Ott market size, trade facts discussion and market share evaluation helps to understand entire Ott industry accordingly. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Ott market by countries.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Barrier Membranes Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Inion, Keystone Dental, Geistlich

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Barrier Membranes Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Barrier Membranes Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Barrier Membranes processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Softwarereportsgo.com

High-Performance Computing Software Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2021 to 2026

Industry Growth Analysis Report on “ High-Performance Computing Software Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Academic Research , Bio-Sciences / Healthcare , Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) , Aerospace/Defense , EDA/IT , Financial Services and Government), by Type (On-Cloud and On-Premise), Regional Outlook Opportunity, Market Demand, Latest Trends, High-Performance Computing Software Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Leading Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Baby Cribs Market Sales Outlook and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2026

A new Global Baby Cribs Market research report is an in-depth study of the industry including essential frameworks. Global Baby Cribs Market report highlights market revenue, share, growth and Baby Cribs Market size. Also accentuate Baby Cribs industry contribution, product image, and provision. It scrutinizes a competitive summary of Baby Cribs Market forecast between period 2019 to 2026.
Industryindustribune.net

Massive Growth in ControlledRelease Fertilizer Market Breaking new grounds and touch a new level in Upcoming Year by Compo GmbhCo. Kg, Agrium Inc., The Chisso Corporation, Greenfeed Agro SDN, CF Industries Holdings, Ats Group

Ample Market Research(AMR) has published a new market study, titled, ControlledRelease Fertilizer Market. The market study not only presents a comprehensive analysis of market overview and dynamics for the historical period, 2014-2019, but also contributes global and regional predictions on the market value, volume production, and consumption throughout the future period, 2019-2026.
Marketsindustribune.net

Prednisone Market: Poised For a Strong 2021 Outlook Post Covid-19 Scenario

Ample Market Research(AMR) has published a new market study, titled, Prednisone Market. The market study not only presents a comprehensive analysis of market overview and dynamics for the historical period, 2014-2019, but also contributes global and regional predictions on the market value, volume production, and consumption throughout the future period, 2019-2026.
Marketsindustribune.net

Modified Alkyd Resin market latest review know more about industry gainers

Modified Alkyd Resin Market Research Study The exploration study consisted of both primary and secondary analysis techniques deriving market data. Government and public solicitation of ideas to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by private businesses around the world is called market forces. The objective is to obtain premium insights, quality data statistics, and information on aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments like service and product Types, Application / End-Use Sector, SWOT Analysis, and various geography evolving. In the regular version of this study, some of the profiled players are Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), Royal Tencate N.V. (Netherlands), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market by Product Type, Global Applications, Industry Dynamics, Manufacturer & Regional Analysis by 2025

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market 2020, presents a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry globally, providing basic overview of Perimeter Intrusion Detection market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Perimeter Intrusion Detection market on a global and regional level. The report compares this data with the current state of the Perimeter Intrusion Detection market and thus discuss upon the upcoming trends that have brought the Perimeter Intrusion Detection market transformation.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Healthcare Biometrics Market Is Booming Worldwide | Superma Inc, IriTech, Integrated Biometrics, Cenmetrix

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of the World, September 2020,– – The Healthcare Biometrics Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global Healthcare Biometrics Market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Healthcare Biometrics report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Healthcare Biometrics market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Healthcare Biometrics specifications, and company profiles. The Healthcare Biometrics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Digital Drawing & Sketching Software Market is Booming Worldwide | PTC, SmartDraw, Wacom Technology

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Drawing & Sketching Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Drawing & Sketching Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Drawing & Sketching Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk (United States),PTC (United States),Dassault Systemes (France),SmartDraw, LLC (United States),Sketchlist Inc. (United States),Sampo Software Oy (Finland),Wacom Technology Corporation (United States),Jytra Technology Solutions Private Limited (India),Krita (Netherland),CELSYS, Inc (Japan).